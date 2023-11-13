The Marvels box office has created a furor all over the world. “Go woke, go broke” is what many are chanting to criticize Brie Larson’s film, clocking the lowest-ever opening weekend of $47 million (North America) for any Marvel film. It’s even lower than 2008’s Tha Incredible Hulk, which did $55.4 million.

But, in all this chaos, there’s a record that this film has earned, and it’s a very special one. But, before that, let’s get into some box office numbers. MCU’s latest Phase 5 film isn’t doing any good in China either.

It clocked just a little over $11 million, which is less than a local Chinese film, Zhang Mo’s directorial Who’s the Suspect, released on 11th November. It looks like people over there have already given up on the movie, as there seems to be no signs of hope.

Made at a reported budget of $270 million, The Marvels is MCU’s shortest film to date at just 105 minutes. So, if we calculate, Disney & Marvel have spent a little over $2.5 million per minute on the film. If we go further to calculate how much every second of this Brie Larson’s film costs, it’s around $43,000. It’s the most expensive non-Avengers movie for Marvel, and things aren’t going well with it.

The Marvels’ predecessor, Captain Marvel, had opened on a superhit note of $153.4 million (weekend) and went ahead to enter the billion-dollar club worldwide. To be fair, that came in between Avengers: Infinity War & Avengers: Endgame when everyone just couldn’t wait more for the end game of these superheroes.

Many are blaming the film for being ‘too woke’ and popping feminism right at your face; the rest are just tired of Marvel’s formulaic approach, which keeps ignoring ‘superhero fatigue.’ Whatever the reason may be, The Marvels has achieved a box office record, which is clocking the highest weekend for a film directed by a Black female director.

There’s always a silver lining; it’s just a matter of how you’d like to look at it. Be the ‘glass half full’ person, and even then, you probably won’t like The Marvels much. In my review of the film, I concluded by saying, “This needed more attention, more love, and less drama. Is Marvel dead? Nope. Will this film resurrect the MCU? Nope. Is it a ‘lazy-evening, time-killing, nothing-to-do’ watch? Yes.”

