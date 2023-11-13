There was a time when Marvel films were called ‘critic-proof,’ but in the post-pandemic era, things have drastically changed. MCU is no longer the MCU it used to be before COVID-19. In fact, except for two or three films, all have failed to live up to expectations, with The Marvels being the latest example. Now, everyone hopes that Deadpool 3 could be a game-changer at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

MCU is the biggest and highest-grossing franchise at the worldwide box office. When we talk about it, films like Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Iron Man 3 come to mind. It used to feel that hitting the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office was just peanuts for the films belonging to this franchise.

Now, things have changed, as even films with good pre-release buzz are not performing up to the mark. The latest example is The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, which recorded the lowest weekend in the history of MCU at the North American box office. Even the Halloween release, Five Nights at Freddy’s, earned much higher than this sequel to 2019’s blockbuster, Captain Marvel. So, it’s now Deadpool 3’s responsibility to bring back the lost glory.

For the unversed, Deadpool 3 is the next big release of MCU, and the film is enjoying a good pre-release buzz with all the updates that are going viral. There are also some crazy theories and speculations that have stormed the Marvel fandom. So, basically, the stage is set for the biggie, and if the content turns out to be good, there won’t be any stopping the film from making big numbers.

Apart from getting back the universal critical acclaim for MCU, Deadpool 3 will also need to mark an entry in the $1 billion club at the worldwide box office as no other film after has managed to do that in recent times.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, MCU saw the release of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which just fell short of the $1 billion mark as it ended its lifetime run at $955.77 million. Thor: Love And Thunder did a business of $760.92 million at the worldwide box office, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned $859.20 million.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania underperformed at the worldwide box office by earning $476.07 million. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 did well by raking in $845.55 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Coming to MCU’s latest release, The Marvels earned just $110 million during the opening weekend and will be ending its lifetime run on a disappointing note.

So, as we can see, Deadpool 3 has to do all the heavy lifting, and the biggest task would be to bring back MCU in the box office game by hitting that $1 billion mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Which Is The Highest Grossing Pirates Of The Caribbean Film? Johnny Depp Delivered Two Billion Dollar Blockbusters At The Worldwide Box Office, But The Ultimate Crown Goes To…

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News