The Marvels has shocked the industry as the opening weekend numbers are very low. In fact, the film has marked the lowest debut ever in the history of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani in key roles, the superhero flick is on its way to being one of the biggest flops in recent times at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the superhero flick is a sequel to 2019’s blockbuster, Captain Marvel, and is the 33rd film in the MCU. As the predecessor was a huge hit across the globe, expectations were really high from the latest release. Of course, the restriction on promotions due to the actors’ strike was about to dent the numbers, but no one ever imagined such low numbers for the film.

As per Variety’s report, The Marvels has earned just $110 million at the worldwide box office during its opening weekend, out of which $63 million is from the overseas market. This is really a poor performance, as Marvel biggies have always performed well internationally and possess a loyal fan base in different parts of the world.

After North America, the second-best performing center for The Marvels has been China. In China, the film did a business of $11.7 million during the opening weekend, and this is really a disappointing start, to say the least. In the UK, it raked in $4.3 million, followed by $3.7 million in Indonesia, $3.5 million in Korea, and $3.1 million in France.

As per the report, even premium formats are not helping The Marvels to make good earnings, with just $10 million coming in from IMAX at the worldwide box office.

Speaking about Captain Marvel, the film was a huge success upon its release, and it came during the time when MCU was at its peak. So, making a detailed comparison isn’t really fair, but since The Marvels is a sequel to the 2019 film, we can just take a look at how both films performed during their opening weekend.

Riding high of positive reviews, Captain Marvel enjoyed a superb opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Back then, it marked a global debut of $455 million. In comparison to it, The Marvels‘ opening weekend of $110 million is lagging behind by a huge $345 million, which equals a difference of 75.82%.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

