Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, has been going through a tough phase, and it’s no news to the fans. There have been several rumors regarding the upcoming Avengers 5 & 6, the latest being Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans’s return to the MCU. An internet scooper has reported that they have allegedly shown a positive sign towards the idea of their return. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

RDJ in the role of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, and Evans as Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, are some of the major reasons why people fell in love with Marvel. Their portrayal as those superheroes was pure delight, and hence, when they parted ways from MCU after Avengers: Endgame, Marvel was not the same anymore.

After the 2019 film, the studio has struggled to give quality content, and people have been disappointed. Amid this, there have been several reports claiming that Marvel is thinking of reviving Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man for an Avengers movie. Now, the internet scooper MyTimeToShineHello reported on X [formerly Twitter] that both RDJ and Chris Evans agreed on returning to the MCU. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secrets Wars would have the concept of the multiverse, and with that, it will be easy to bring back these two stars. But one of the biggest hindrances in it will be the film’s budget as we all know Downey is one of the highest-paid actors. Evans, as well, will be costly.

Previously, there were also reports that Scarlett Johansson would also be revived and that the MCU would make an Avengers film with the OG actors comprising Robert Downey Jr as ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Black Widow’ ScarJo, ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner, ‘Hulk’ Mark Ruffalo, ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans, and ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth. The possibilities might be a lot more with the multiverse in play, but will all the actors be up for one last hurrah?

If yes, then what would they return as? There were reports that Chris might return as Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch from Fantastic Four. The netizens shared their opinions on this latest scoop, and one user said, “All that it needs is a check for 40 million dollars.”

One of the users wrote, “If it’s happening, then MCU will come back.”

Another said, “He’s coming back to save The MCU.”

Followed by comments like – “Please, 838-universe Superior Iron Man. Evil version. More arrogant,” “This’ll be one hell of a movie with Chris and RDJ coming back,” and “It makes more sense than RDJ’s return as we are still to a closure on Steve’s character.”

One asked, “As Cap or Johnny?” while another added, “This movie gotta be 3 and a half hours at this point, and I’ll love it.”

Check out the posts by the scooper here:

RDJ already agreed to come back pic.twitter.com/BzN89nfNHW — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 1, 2023

Sources confirmed that Chris Evans also agreed to come back for Avengers: Secret Wars pic.twitter.com/Iutc0sSBpX — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 5, 2023

For more updates on Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans' MCU return, stay tuned to Koimoi!

