When it comes to fashion, Hollywood beauties know how to do it right. Be it red carpets, movie premiers, or just roaming the city, they nail all types of looks. And yesterday’s 2023 LACMA Gala reinforced our belief in them – and major thanks goes to Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, and Kim Kardashian for it. Scroll below to know what they wore and why they are receiving a double thumbs up from us.

Besides Lopez, Hayek, and Kardashian, the star-studded 2023 LACMA Gala also saw Brad Pitt, JLo’s hubby Ben Affleck, Rose, Billie Eilish, Lupita Nyong’o, Andrew Garfield, Pedro Pascal, A$AP Rocky, Elliot Page, Paris Hilton and many more. Every single one looked their fashionable best, and we are just loving it.

The fashion game at the 2023 LACMA Gala was on point – in terms of style, carrying the look, and the fabrics being used, that it really took us quite some time to zero in on my Top 5 looks list.

From Jennifer Lopez setting the temperature soaring in a sheer floral gown with an extremely high slit, to Salma Hayek showing off her curves in a metallic figure-hugging ensemble & Kim Kardashian channeling her inner Barbie in the most sensual way possible, check out my pick of the 5 best looks at the 2023 LACMA Gala.

Jennifer Lopez

I have to start the list by placing the Goddess first – even though there is no ranking here. And yes, she looks like a goddess, and no one can convince me otherwise. Accompanied by hubby Ben Affleck, JLo has the mercury rising at an alarming rate in a Gucci gown with a metallic bronze-gold bodice with an opening just below the bust and sheer floral lace making up the remaining outfit. By opting for skin-colored undergarments, the ‘On The Floor’ singer gave the illusion of going bare.

She styled the hip-high slit outfit with Gucci jewelry – a chain with a huge ruby at its center and tiny red stones and diamonds along the chain, dangling earrings, and a gold bracelet, matching Andrea Wazen hells with her toes covered under a transparent material and a metallic gold Tyler Ellis clutch. She opted for a glammed makeup look and her blond locks in soft beach waves with a center parting.

Salma Hayek

At the 2023 LACMA Gala, Salma Hayek seemed to have just one goal – to make the hearts of her fans skip a beat. To the star-studded function, the 57-year-old Mexican beauty showed her well-maintained curves in a metallic, mermaid-style Gucci ensemble. The outfit – which featured thin, flat metallic straps joining a similar fabric around her neck, gave her a snatched figure that’s sure to give models in their 20s and 30s a run for their model and a place on the ramp.

Thanks to the dotted fabric that swept the floor, we, unfortunately, couldn’t see the kind of footwear she wore to stand tall among the other fashionistas present at the event. She accessorized her look with a ruby and diamond ring and earcuffs. With her curls done to one side, Salma opted for a basic – but 100% stunning, makeup look that saw her rocking a nude lip shade.

Kim Kardashian

Moving on from the nudes and metallic, we have Kim Kardashian set the temperature soaring in a hot pink Balenciaga Couture ensemble. The figure-hugging silk gown – with a huge train, saw the KUWTK star flaunting her curves and channeling her inner Barbie in the most sensual way possible.

She paired the hot pink floor sweeping – I don’t think they needed janitors to clean up the venue after the 2023 LACMA Gala wrapped up, with fitting, nearly-shoulder-high black gloves and a delicate but eye-catching diamond chain from Lorraine Schwartz. With her hair pulled back and done in a tight bun, Kim K’s makeup looked sensual, making that stare deadly enough to have us all lying at her feet.

Rose

Unlike the stunning above, BLACKPINK’s Rose decided to attend the 2023 LACMA Gala in a floral mini dress. From the fashion house of Saint Laurent, the one-shoulder dress – that ended just inches below her hips, featured yellow, purple, and sage green flower prints along with gathers all across. The K-Pop idol accessorized her look with a pair of close-toe black high heels and a black shoulder bag with a gold trip. A soft makeup look with that classy and delicate hairdo makes Rose look even more stunning.

Paris Hilton

The last look on my Top 5 looks from the 2023 LACMA Gala is Paris Hilton looking angelic in a kaftan-inspired dress that featured flowing sleeves and a bejeweled belt. The blue and white ensemble, which featured sequins and silver beads to create a mirrored pattern, looks like something inspired by the heavens, and she pulls it off like the heiress she is. The socialite accessorized with a pair of dazzling pumps – partially hidden by the length of her outfit, tiny earrings, and a ring. Simple makeup and her signature hairstyle make me love it even more.

While these are my pick of the best looks of the night, the 2023 LACMA Gala was the runway for Gucci’s new creative director, Sabato De Sarno. He used the annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art + Film Gala to unveil ‘Ancora Notte’ – the ultra-glamorous follow-up to his daywear-focused collection ‘Ancora.’ In fact, models Mariacarla Boscono, Vittoria Ceretti, Abbey Lee Kershaw, and Kirsty Hume all at the sat-studden function dressed in never-before-seen designs from De Sarno. Not only these ladies but Andrew Garfield, Pedro Pascal, A$AP Rocky, and Elliot Page also made heads turn as they looked dapper in pieces from Sabato’s first-ever formal menswear collection.

Which 2023 LACMA Gala look is your favorite?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more from the fashion world.

