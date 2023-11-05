Megan Fox’s fashion game has no bounds. The actress has been giving away major outfit goals with her every outing while mesmerizing everyone. After her fantastic Halloween looks, the actress is in her game again and definitely winning. As she debuted her fiery red hairdo, her blazer dresses are grabbing eyeballs and how. She recently stunned in a perfect mini dark sand beige blazer dress and left us all in awe of her look. Let’s dive into the details of her stunning look.

Megan has been in the industry for quite a long time now, over two decades. After making her acting debut with Holiday In The Sun in 2001, the actress went on to establish herself as a leading lady in Hollywood. Her breakthrough came with the role as Mikaela Banes in the 2007 film Transformers.

Fall dresses are on everyone’s mind this season and Megan Fox is shelling out the perfect fashion goals. She is stepping out wearing absolutely beautiful looks that are perfect for the season, a bit warm, stylish, and sassy. Recently, the actress was there to support her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly for his show in Sao Paulo, Brazil and brought out one of her best looks.

As per the photos shared by Pop Crave, Megan Fox arrived at the show in a mini dark sand beige blazer dress with a cross pattern. The blazer dress was perfectly cozy and comfortable at the event. The Expendables 4 star proved she is the true fashionista as she paired the short dress with transparent heels. Her toned legs looked absolutely perfect and it was evident that she was having a great time.

Underneath the dress, Megan wore a black bralette, as it was visible when MGK sang around her and she was smoothly grooving. Coming to her makeup, the Jennifer’s Body star wore a matte base with a little blush. Her rosy lips and perfectly brushed eyebrows added to her glammed-up but casual look. Her red and black cat-eye sunglasses complimented her softly curled red hair.

Megan Fox made sure to reflect her feisty style with her long red nails. She completed her look by carrying her phone with a pearl chain and ditched heavy accessories this time.

As per many videos from the show, Machine Gun Kelly made sure to make her ladylove blush and smile as he came down to sing while roaming around her. Seemingly, the two have left their alleged differences behind them as they are painting the world red with their romance.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Megan Fox Is The New Hot Redhead In Tinseltown As She Flaunts Her Fiery Red Hair In A Cle*vage-Popping Blazer Dress & Serves It With A Stack Of Boho Chic Jewelry!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News