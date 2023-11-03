When it comes to fashion, Megan Fox knows what has to be done and what does best. Be it going for a walk, attending an event, or appearing for a show – Megan is always fashionably iconic. Now, she is serving new trends on being the hot and tempting redhead of Tinseltown, and we cannot help but admire her gorgeousness.

Recently, Megan and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, led the headlines with their Halloween looks where the actress slipped in the assassin’s character Gogo Yubari, played by Chiaki Kuriyama, and MGK turned himself into Uma Thurman’s Bride character from Kill Bill: Volume 1.

For another Halloween look, Megan Fox turned herself into the gender-altered character MC Light Yagami, and Machine Gun Kelly took inspiration from Shinigami Ryuk from the popular anime series Death Note. Now, coming back to Megan’s recent new look that is making a splash on the internet.

Megan Fox recently served an indo-western boho chic look while flaunting her red hair color like a diva. She could be seen wearing a cle*vage-popping mini grey blazer dress, which she paired with thigh-high printed boots and stacked with silver jewelry, including a choker, and two layers of neckpieces. She wore a black bralette underneath the outfit, which peeped through the plunging neckline. She completed the look with a pair of sunnies and a black bag.

Check out the pictures here shared by one of her fan pages on X:

For makeup, the Transformers actress opted for a faux look with a sculpted face, blushed cheeks, s*xy siren eyes, contoured nose, defined brows, and glossy mauve pink lip shade. She added a nose ring to add a touch of sultriness and kept her red bob hair blow-dried and in soft curls.

She was seen wearing the ensemble with her partner, Machine Gun Kelly, in New York, who looked dapper in a blue-on-blue outfit. He wore denim pants and paired them with a blue striped t-shirt and a puffy jacket.

Well, what are your thoughts about Megan Fox’s new redhead look?

