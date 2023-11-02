Ana de Armas is one of the rising stars in Hollywood who has gained a lot of fame and recognition over the last few years. She is proving to be an exceptional talent with an exquisite fashion sense. The actress stuns everyone with her alluring yet chic red carpet appearances, like the time she rocked a gorgeous black high-slit gown for the film premiere. Scroll below to get a look at the outfit as we decode her fashion from that day.

The Cuban-Spanish actress started her career in Cuba and slowly made her place in Hollywood after that. She has appeared in many notable films like Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, No Time To Die, War Dogs, and many more. The actress got a lot of accolades for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. The actress is not only gorgeous to look at onscreen but is effortless as well.

Prior to playing Monroe, she was seen as a Bond girl in 2021’s No Time to Die starring Daniel Craig. The actress grabbed all the spotlight at the premiere of the film in her sultry black dress. Ana de Armas opted for a black custom Louis Vuitton gown with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline for the event at London’s Albert Hall. The dress featured a chain straps embellished with beautiful rhinestones.

The Ghosted actress posed like a true diva in that gorgeous dress with the perfect makeup to go with that. She sported a chic bob with bangs for hairstyle, which framed her face perfectly. For makeup, she went for a n*de tone with a dewy base and blushed peachy cheeks.

Ana de Armas accessorized the look with a pair of diamond earrings and a few statement rings. She flaunted her sculpted legs and wore black heels to go with the outfit. The collage of pictures of the Knives Out star has been shared on X [formerly Twitter] by Ana de Armas Daily. You can check out the pictures of her here:

reminder that ana de armas did “THAT” on the premiere of no time to die pic.twitter.com/xEZfoeLzad — Ana de Armas Daily (@anadearmasdaily) January 23, 2022

The actress was last seen in Ghosted opposite Chris Evans, but unfortunately, the film did not do that well at the box office. It also received a lot of negative reviews from the critics. Ana de Armas will appear in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina next. It is slated to release next year, and her fans can’t wait to catch their favorite actress in action again.

