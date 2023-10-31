Megan Fox, after drawing backlash for dressing up as Kill Bill amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, is now taking the internet by storm with her anime-inspired outfit. She and her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly, dressed up as the popular anime series Death Note’s characters. They were spotted at a Halloween party in Los Angeles on October 28th.

Halloween is one of the most fun occasions in Western countries, and it provides people with the opportunity to dress as spooky characters. From Dua Lipa, Adele to Hailey, Justin Bieber to Channing Tatum, and Zoe Kravitz, celebs are ruling social media with their eccentric looks. Scroll below to know more!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are giving their contemporaries a tough competition in the Halloween dress-up department. The celebrity couple chose the famous anime Death Note. Fox dressed up in the gender-altered version of the series’ MC Light Yagami, while MGK went as the Shinigami Ryuk. The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress sported a schoolgirl outfit with a checkered mini skirt and white shirt.

She paired the outfit with a bold red tie and a blazer, just like how Light wore in the series. Megan Fox also sported a pair of white semi-sheer socks with strawberries printed on them and paired it with red platform Mary Jane shoes. She accessorized her outfit with an apple purse, which anime lovers would know is her favorite food.

On the other hand, Fox’s fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, is perfectly styled as the Shinigami in a black ensemble with feathers on the shoulder, just like in the anime. With yellow eye shadow and face paint, MGK excelled in the makeup department, too.

As for Megan Fox’s makeup, she had her red hair tied up in space buns, letting the remaining hair loose. She had red eye shadow around her eyes, matching red nails, along with bold red lips. She also carried a Death Note in her hand. The couple attended popular personalities Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party in that look.

Their pictures have been going viral on X, and you can take a look at them here:

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Death Note Characters at the annual Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party. ❤️ #LisLove pic.twitter.com/gJWKyssWaU — Lis Lopes (@lislopees1) October 31, 2023

Recently, actress Lisa Ann Walter slammed Megan Fox for her Kill Bill-inspired Halloween dress. It broke the SAG-AFTRA rules about not dressing up as any movie character, which is part of the struck content.

