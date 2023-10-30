Ice Spice Increases The Temperature As She Turns Into The Animated S*x Symbol Betty Boop For Halloween

The spooky season is here, and celebrities are making sure to turn heads with their stunning costumes. While we have so far seen several celebs dressing like some other popular star, such as Paris Hilton turned Katy Perry and Jessica Alba became Britney Spears, singer Ice Spice opted for the cartoon character Betty Boop. You would not want to miss her pictures, so check them out here.

The American rapper, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, began her musical journey in the world of showbiz in 2021. She was shot to fame in 2022 when her song Munch (Feelin’ U) became massively popular on TikTok. Since then, her songs have topped many movie buffs’ playlists.

Ice Spice has taken the internet by storm with her latest Halloween costume. The rapper donned the outfit to hit the stage of Power 105.1 Powerhouse in Newark, New Jersey, and let’s just say that she nailed the Betty Boop look. For the unversed, Betty Boop is an animated character that first appeared in 1930. She is one of the first animated s*x symbols and symbolized the time carefree days of the Jazz Age.

Much like the iconic character, Ice Spice, who was last seen as the musical guest on SNL, wore a stunning strapless red dress. She ensured to flaunt her curvy body in the tiny dress that complimented her skin. The Bikini Bottom singer put a lot of attention to detail to bring out the best look. She added a pair of black stalking just like the cartoon character and a red heart garter on her left thigh.

The black heels, long white nails, and accessories, which included heavy gold bangles, a pair of hoops, a blinky chain with a cross, and a heart ring, are just the cherry on top. In one of the photos, she also revealed she wore a pair of animal print p*nties underneath. Coming to the MVA winner’s makeup, the powdery base with vibrant lashes and red lips is just fantastic. We honestly have no comment about her hair do, as her hairstylist just nailed the Betty Boop look. The black locks were as dramatic as they could be.

Sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram, Ice Spice wrote, “Guess Who” and many of her fans showered her with love. One of them also wrote, “Betty Boop😍 you ateeee.”

