Justin Bieber is among the biggest names in the music industry. The Grammy-winning singer has made millions groove to his tracks ever since he was 13. While he has played various roles in his own music videos, the singer also has a short acting career, with a total of two cameos. While his third acting project was widely in talks, it was reported that Bieber said no to the role due to a gay s*x scene. But, that’s not the story, and scroll down to learn the truth.

Ever since he was discovered via YouTube at the age of 13, JB led his life in the public eye. His romantic relationships, breakups, and marriage have been widely discussed on the internet. It was only earlier this year when the singer was making headlines for an alleged social media cold war between his wife, Hailey Bieber, and former girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Back in 2016, Justin Bieber made headlines after it was reported that he was set to be a part of a movie, Uber Girl. The movie was told to be a coming-of-age story for millennials, and the Yummy singer was set to play himself, but as a gay character. The scene also involved a s*x scene of the singer with one of his backup dancers, and this was reported as the reason why Bieber refused to do the film.

The film’s writer, Pete O’Neil, also commented on the controversy and said, “He won’t take part unless the s*x scene with him and one of the male backup dancers is taken out of the final script.” It did not take time for Justin Bieber to receive massive backlash for refusing a role due to “gay s*x.” At that time, he was also looking for other names, such as Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, to cast in the movie.

The story does not end here as it has a plot twist. Following the backlash, a new report revealed that Justin Bieber was a victim of falsified information. His name was used by the makers as a promotional gimmick. As per NME, Bieber’s rep said, “There’s no truth to the story … he’s not even involved in the movie, as talks ‘never happened.’”

This was not the first time this has happened, as Justin Bieber’s name has been used several times before. But, it you want to watch the singer’s acting skills, you can watch Zoolander No. 2 or episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

