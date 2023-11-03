Emily Ratajkowski’s impeccable fashion game often garners eyeballs. Well, her high-end fashionable picks, coupled with her mesmerizing beauty, can make anyone go weak in their knees. A bikini babe who loves to flaunt her envious curves in itsy-bitsy bikinis, Emily every once in a while also decides to make heads turn by wrapping herself in gorgeous gowns, and, that’s exactly what she did at the 2018 Oscars after-party as she slipped into the most glamorous gown looking no less than Disney’s Princess Elena.

A former actor currently making a place for herself as a model, Emily Ratajkowski is a risk-taker and trendsetter. The 32-year-old who also goes by EmRata has her Instagram dedicated to thongkinis, paving the way for the sultry clothing piece that has become an uber-hot trend now.

Emily Ratajkowski, who works with her stylist Emma Jade Morrison on both her couture gowns and street-style wardrobe, can slip into a bikini anytime, but the drama that she brings on the red carpet is unparalleled. Be it working out a dangerously low-cut neckline or dazzling her way in sheer fabric, EmRata’s choice has spoken volumes about her experimental fashion, and we love how the diva never fails to put herself out there to explore.

Coming back to her 2018 Oscars after-party ensemble, Emily made all the heads turn in a risque wine gown. Her curve-hugging cabernet custom Zac Posen dress came with a busty bodice bringing back the corset top trend, while the draped cape on the back offered old Hollywood feels. Emily’s scoop-neck left little to the imagination, and she also emphasized details as she wore a matching ribbon that cinched the end of her braid. Despite its classic elements, the dress was floor-gazing gown was trendy and cool.

EmRata kept her dress accessories minimal, with just earrings, letting her dress be the moment. She completed it with a scarlet box clutch and simple sandals. Her glam for the night was simple, with massacred lashes, highlighter, and nude lips.

Check out her look below:

Emily Ratajkowski 💕 pic.twitter.com/niMpHUxTyO — Hot Celeb Pics (@ElsaFanpage) November 2, 2023

Other than her fashion outings, Emily Ratajkowski is also known for her personal life. Just a week ago, the model was seen involved in an extremely passionate PDA session with actor and comedian Stephane Bak, debuting her new romance in Paris. Previously, she has also been linked to Harry Styles who is currently dating Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

