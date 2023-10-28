Taylor Swift has released a new track from her vault – Slut, that talks about the media scrutiny she went through because of her love life. A part of 1989 (Taylor’s version), it was one of the most anticipated tracks that most thought would be like a tell-all about her past relationships. Scroll below for the top 3 highlights that explain the meaning of her latest song.

Most would know that Tay is famous for writing songs that are based on her real-life heartbreaks. From John Mayer to Joe Jonas, she has provided subtle hints of her past relationships in many of her songs, including “Forever And Always,” “Teardrops To My Guitar,” “Lover,” and “Back To December,” amongst many others.

Check out 3 highlights from Taylor Swift’s Slut that explain its depth in detail:

Love Thorns All Over This Rose

Taylor Swift has often been tagged as a “serial dater.” That’s because, unlike most celebrities, her dating life has been out in the open. Her latest romance with Travis Kelce is proof of how the media could turn her personal life into “live coverage.”

In Slut, Tay talks about how her reputation will have to ultimately pay the price for it. The lyrics go, “Adorned with smoke on my clothes // lovelorn and nobody knows // love thorns all over this rose //I’ll pay this price you won’t.”

Drunk In Love

Despite all the criticism, Taylor Swift refuses to stop her hunt for “the one.” She talks about paying the price as she introduces a new “lover” and talks about the slut-shaming she had to deal with all these years.

She croons in the chorus, “But if I’m all dressed up / They might as well be lookin’ at us / And if they call me a slut / You know it might be worth it for once / And if I’m gonna be drunk / I might as well be drunk in love.”

Wrong Place At The Right Time With Harry Styles?

Fans are convinced that Tay is talking about her romance with Harry Styles in the lyrics, “Everyone wants him, that was my crime / The wrong place at the right time / And I break down, then he’s pullin’ me in / In a world of boys, he’s a gentleman.”

Taylor Swift also addressed the slut-shaming in the prologue of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) released on 27th October. One of the excerpts from her note reads, “It became clear to me that for me, there was no such thing as casual dating, or even having a male friend who you platonically hang out with. If I was seen with him, it was assumed I was sleeping with him, and so I swore off hanging out with guys. Dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era.”

Swift also spoke about how she decided to “swear off men” and instead work on friendship with her girlfriends in order to stop the “sensationalization” or “sexualization.”

It’s not only Taylor Swift, but so many women go through the same scrutiny, which causes a terrible impact on their mental health. But if Tay can move past it, so can we!

Enjoy the song below:

