Taylor Swift dropped her new album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) when the clock struck midnight on October 27, and it’s finally fall before we are ‘Back to December.’ The new album, featuring a re-recorded version of 16 tracks from the 2014 album 1989, also includes five new tracks from the vault. While all five songs have fans guessing, many have found a Harry Styles connection with one of the tracks. Scroll below for the entire scoop.

For those who don’t know, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dated for two months and the couple has moved on for good. While Harry is currently rumored to be dating Taylor Russell, Swift is currently making headlines for her love saga with NFL star Travis Kelce. However, there was a time when Miss Americana and the former One Direction member ignited a fan frenzy with their whirlwind romance only to part ways later, but not before birthing ‘children of divorce’. For those who may not be aware, ‘Children of Divorce’ is a term used for Taylor Swift and Harry Styles’ fans who have been rooting for the former couple ever since they announced their relationship – but it did not end ‘All Too Well’.

It was on January 7, 2013, when Taylor and Harry announced their separation, and Swift, a year and a half later, in her album 1989, released a song titled ‘Style,’ announcing ‘She Never Goes Out Of Style’. It didn’t take people to connect many dots to figure out that the song was her classic musical ode to the ‘As It Was’ singer.

Now, it seems like Taylor Swift has released yet another song detailing her relationship with Harry Styles, unearthing a new gem from her vault. Fans believe ‘Is It Over Now?’ from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) which hints at an unclear ending might be about Harry. In the song, she asks “Was it over when she laid down on your couch?” “Was it over when he unbuttoned my blouse?” she quips, hinting about the infidelity on both sides. The lyrics “When you lost control / Red blood, white snow,” further hint that the song is inspired by Taylor’s breakup with Harry as the former couple parted ways while they were away on a ski trip.

“Blue dress on a boat,” further took fans on a trip back in time when Taylor Swift’s pictures looking devastated in a boat were published by Daily Mail. The pictures were allegedly taken when she was returning from the vacation after parting ways with Harry.

You can check out ‘Is It Over Now?’ below:

