Taylor Swift has been trending all over the world because of the Eras Tour. The phenomenal singer has a lot of fans and fan clubs in India as well, including Bollywood celebs. While Janhvi Kapoor was once seen grooving to her songs, Alia Bhatt is another Swiftie for life. But what if we tell you not only celebs but even Bollywood films are Tay fans.

No, we are not talking about her music being copied and transformed into Bollywood songs. Though that has happened a lot of times, but we will get to that one sometime later. Today, we are gonna talk about something deeper. As deeper as the meaning of Tay’s songs.

The singing sensation is mostly loved for her powerful songs on love, heartbreaks, friendships, and relationships. Something, that Bollywood films swear by. However, while we were channeling our inner Swiftie, dropping some songs in our playlist, we found a strange connection between the lyrics of these songs and some of the Bollywood films.

Some of these connections were so ironic that it seemed like the entire song had been stretched into a film or vice versa. We could not wait to share these striking similarities between some of the iconic Taylor Swift songs and some Bollywood films. Check them out.

You Belong With Me – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Remember Anjali? The girl who craved Rahul’s attention played by Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. Anjali was struggling with one-sided love with her Best Friend, who obviously had his eyes on the most gorgeous girl in the college. Now wait till you read the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” which goes like this.

“…But she wears short skirts, I wear T-shirts. She’s Cheer Captain, and I’m on the bleachers

Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find

That what you’re looking for has been here the whole time

If you could see that I’m the one

Who understands you

Been here all along

So, why can’t you see?

You belong with me

You belong with me”

Remember the song, Jaanewafa hoke beqarar? Here’s another verse from ‘You Belong With Me’

“Can’t you see that I’m the one

Who understands you?

Been here all along

So, why can’t you see?

You belong with me

Standing by and waiting at your backdoor

All this time how could you not know, baby?”

Well, definitely, this came so close to “Kya karun haaye Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

Love Story – DDLJ

Remember Kajol’s Simran telling Raj – Baauji nahi maanenge? Mere saath bhaag chalo Raj? Then you need to read this verse from Tay’s iconic song, Love Story.

“…And I was crying on the staircase

Begging you, “Please don’t go” And I said

Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone

I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run

You’ll be the prince, and I’ll be the princess

It’s a love story, baby, just say yes”

Interestingly, remember when Kajol, hopelessly waiting for Raj, runs through Sarson ke khet, hallucinating about him? Read another verse from Love Story!

“I got tired of waiting

Wondering if you were ever coming around

My faith in you was fading

When I met you on the outskirts of town”

Similar much?

Wildest Dreams – Ram Leela

When Ranveer Singh‘s Ram and Deepika Padukone’s Leela set their eyes on each other, they knew for a fact this love would ruin them and their lives. They still fall for each other and try to escape to live a life full of love, still knowing that this love story might have a terrible end. They knew it. They could see it right through! So, guys, here, have a look at this verse from Taylor Swift’s song Wildest Dreams.

“He said, “Let’s get out of this town

Drive out of the city, away from the crowds”

I thought Heaven can’t help me now

Nothing lasts forever

But this is gonna take me down

He’s so tall and handsome as hell

He’s so bad, but he does it so well

I can see the end as it begins

My one condition is

Say you’ll remember me”

Call It What You Want – Jab We Met

Remember Geet? Of course, you do. Kareena Kapoor Khan immortalized her for generations to come. But remember when she did not care about all the bashing and the character tags she would get if she left Anshuman for Aditya. But she does that. Because it was he who held him back after she was shattered by Anshuman’s betrayal.

Check out Call It What You Want’s lyrics here.

“My castle crumbled overnight

I brought a knife to a gunfight

They took the crown, but it’s alright

All the liars are calling me one

Nobody’s heard from me for months

I’m doing better than I ever was

‘Cause my baby’s fit like a daydream

Walkin’ with his head down, I’m the one he’s walkin’ to

So call it what you want, yeah, call it what you want to

My baby’s fly like a jet stream

High above the whole scene, loves me like I’m brand new

So call it what you want, yeah, call it what you want to.”

Right Geet, ‘Saaannu ki far peaenda hai!’

Willow – Lootera

This might be the weakest of the links, but there are stark similarities between Taylor Swift’s song Willow and Sonakshi Sinha – Ranveer Singh’s Lootera.

Have a look at the lyrics of Willow first –

“I’m like the water when your ship rolled in that night

Rough on the surface but you cut through like a knife

And if it was an open-shut case

I never would’ve known from that look on your face

Lost in your current like a priceless wine

The more that you say

The less I know

Wherever you stray

I follow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans

That’s my man

Life was a willow, and it bent right to your wind (oh)

Head on the pillow, I could feel you sneaking in.”

Sonakshi Sinha was struggling through her lowest when Ranveer became her man of strength as she slowly succumbed to death. However, while she was leaving her trust in him, she never knew what would transpire next!

Bad Blood – Darlings!

Alia Bhatt in Darlings played a woman who was hopelessly in love with her abusive husband till the day she decided to take a stand for herself after he did the unthinkable.

Ladies and gentlemen, presenting Bad Blood by Taylor Swift here.

“Did you have to do this?

I was thinking that you could be trusted

Did you have to ruin what was shiny?

Now it’s all rusted

Did you have to hit me where I’m weak?

Baby, I couldn’t breathe

And rub it in so deep

Salt in the wound like you’re laughin’ right at me

Cause baby, now we got bad blood

You know it used to be mad love

So take a look what you’ve done

‘Cause baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)

Now we got problems!”

Aren’t these connections interesting? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

