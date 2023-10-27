Taylor Swift has been trending all over the world because of the Eras Tour. The phenomenal singer has a lot of fans and fan clubs in India as well, including Bollywood celebs. While Janhvi Kapoor was once seen grooving to her songs, Alia Bhatt is another Swiftie for life. But what if we tell you not only celebs but even Bollywood films are Tay fans.
No, we are not talking about her music being copied and transformed into Bollywood songs. Though that has happened a lot of times, but we will get to that one sometime later. Today, we are gonna talk about something deeper. As deeper as the meaning of Tay’s songs.
The singing sensation is mostly loved for her powerful songs on love, heartbreaks, friendships, and relationships. Something, that Bollywood films swear by. However, while we were channeling our inner Swiftie, dropping some songs in our playlist, we found a strange connection between the lyrics of these songs and some of the Bollywood films.
Some of these connections were so ironic that it seemed like the entire song had been stretched into a film or vice versa. We could not wait to share these striking similarities between some of the iconic Taylor Swift songs and some Bollywood films. Check them out.
You Belong With Me – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Remember Anjali? The girl who craved Rahul’s attention played by Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. Anjali was struggling with one-sided love with her Best Friend, who obviously had his eyes on the most gorgeous girl in the college. Now wait till you read the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” which goes like this.
“…But she wears short skirts, I wear T-shirts. She’s Cheer Captain, and I’m on the bleachers
Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find
That what you’re looking for has been here the whole time
If you could see that I’m the one
Who understands you
Been here all along
So, why can’t you see?
You belong with me
You belong with me”
Remember the song, Jaanewafa hoke beqarar? Here’s another verse from ‘You Belong With Me’
“Can’t you see that I’m the one
Who understands you?
Been here all along
So, why can’t you see?
You belong with me
Standing by and waiting at your backdoor
All this time how could you not know, baby?”
Well, definitely, this came so close to “Kya karun haaye Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”
Love Story – DDLJ
Remember Kajol’s Simran telling Raj – Baauji nahi maanenge? Mere saath bhaag chalo Raj? Then you need to read this verse from Tay’s iconic song, Love Story.
“…And I was crying on the staircase
Begging you, “Please don’t go” And I said
Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone
I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run
You’ll be the prince, and I’ll be the princess
It’s a love story, baby, just say yes”
Interestingly, remember when Kajol, hopelessly waiting for Raj, runs through Sarson ke khet, hallucinating about him? Read another verse from Love Story!
“I got tired of waiting
Wondering if you were ever coming around
My faith in you was fading
When I met you on the outskirts of town”
Similar much?
Wildest Dreams – Ram Leela
When Ranveer Singh‘s Ram and Deepika Padukone’s Leela set their eyes on each other, they knew for a fact this love would ruin them and their lives. They still fall for each other and try to escape to live a life full of love, still knowing that this love story might have a terrible end. They knew it. They could see it right through! So, guys, here, have a look at this verse from Taylor Swift’s song Wildest Dreams.
“He said, “Let’s get out of this town
Drive out of the city, away from the crowds”
I thought Heaven can’t help me now
Nothing lasts forever
But this is gonna take me down
He’s so tall and handsome as hell
He’s so bad, but he does it so well
I can see the end as it begins
My one condition is
Say you’ll remember me”
Call It What You Want – Jab We Met
Remember Geet? Of course, you do. Kareena Kapoor Khan immortalized her for generations to come. But remember when she did not care about all the bashing and the character tags she would get if she left Anshuman for Aditya. But she does that. Because it was he who held him back after she was shattered by Anshuman’s betrayal.
Check out Call It What You Want’s lyrics here.
“My castle crumbled overnight
I brought a knife to a gunfight
They took the crown, but it’s alright
All the liars are calling me one
Nobody’s heard from me for months
I’m doing better than I ever was
‘Cause my baby’s fit like a daydream
Walkin’ with his head down, I’m the one he’s walkin’ to
So call it what you want, yeah, call it what you want to
My baby’s fly like a jet stream
High above the whole scene, loves me like I’m brand new
So call it what you want, yeah, call it what you want to.”
Right Geet, ‘Saaannu ki far peaenda hai!’
Willow – Lootera
This might be the weakest of the links, but there are stark similarities between Taylor Swift’s song Willow and Sonakshi Sinha – Ranveer Singh’s Lootera.
Have a look at the lyrics of Willow first –
“I’m like the water when your ship rolled in that night
Rough on the surface but you cut through like a knife
And if it was an open-shut case
I never would’ve known from that look on your face
Lost in your current like a priceless wine
The more that you say
The less I know
Wherever you stray
I follow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans
That’s my man
Life was a willow, and it bent right to your wind (oh)
Head on the pillow, I could feel you sneaking in.”
Sonakshi Sinha was struggling through her lowest when Ranveer became her man of strength as she slowly succumbed to death. However, while she was leaving her trust in him, she never knew what would transpire next!
Bad Blood – Darlings!
Alia Bhatt in Darlings played a woman who was hopelessly in love with her abusive husband till the day she decided to take a stand for herself after he did the unthinkable.
Ladies and gentlemen, presenting Bad Blood by Taylor Swift here.
“Did you have to do this?
I was thinking that you could be trusted
Did you have to ruin what was shiny?
Now it’s all rusted
Did you have to hit me where I’m weak?
Baby, I couldn’t breathe
And rub it in so deep
Salt in the wound like you’re laughin’ right at me
Cause baby, now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look what you’ve done
‘Cause baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)
Now we got problems!”
Aren’t these connections interesting? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.
