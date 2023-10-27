It’s a celebration for Swifties every day, but today’s even more special as our beloved Taylor Swift releases 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and we can’t keep calm already. The album released at midnight, and we are excited to witness history again finally. And guess what? Taylor is reportedly adding five more tracks to the album from the Vault, and we didn’t even think of this surprise in our ‘Wildest Dreams’ and Swifties; we can finally ‘Shake It Off’ and how. Haha!

Taylor is known for surprising fans with new album announcements, and she often releases the ‘Deluxe’ versions, bringing more life to the party, and additional tracks from the vault are just the cherries on top. This is what exactly Tay has done with 1989 As Swifties, we are not complaining, but a warning would be nice, Tay; our fragile hearts can’t take it. IYKYK!

On this day, nine years ago, in 2014, Taylor Swift released 1989, and while it was a huge success back then, we still obsess about the songs from it. The album initially released 13 songs (which, if you’re a Swiftie, you would know how she’s crazy with everything that revolves around this particular number), and the Deluxe edition later released three more songs, which made a total of 16 tracks in the album.

1989 (2014) songs list:

All You Had To Do Was Stay

I Know Places

I Wish You Would

This Love

Blank Space

Welcome To New York

Wildest Dreams

Shake It Off

Style

Clean

How You Get The Girl

Out Of The Woods

Bad Blood

Who even needed the list when we have memorized these songs in our souls? LOL. Later, Taylor Swift added three more tracks to 1989, titled Wonderland, You Are In Love, and New Romantics. These three were a part of the Deluxe edition, and thank you, Tay, for being super generous towards fans and surprising them with such gems time and again!

Now, back in August, the Bad Blood singer took to her Instagram handle and broke the news of re-releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) with an additional five tracks from the vault, and no, we are not crying, but you are.

And 6 hours ago, Tay shared a photo dump with her pictures and 1989 (Taylor’s Version); our hearts are full looking at that handwritten note attached to it. Take a look:

The 1989 (Taylor’s Version) includes a total of 21 songs – 16 songs from the 2014 album and five from the vault. The five new songs included in the latest album are – ‘Slut!’, ‘Is It Over Now?’, ‘Say Don’t Go’, ‘Now That We Don’t Talk’, and ‘Suburban Legends’

So, Swifties, ready to SHAKE IT OFF tonight! Hell yeah.

