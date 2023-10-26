Music is life, and fans across the globe appreciate it when musicians are bestowed with praises and awards for the songs they release. A while ago, the 2023 Billboard Music Awards nomination list was unveiled, and it’s a time to rejoice for many fans – especially those of Taylor Swift, SZA, Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd, Drake, and Zach Bryan.
Why did we say this? Well, a look at the nomination list and some counting thereafter, we realized these are the artists with the highest nominations. The top ten most-nominated artists for the upcoming music awards are Taylor Swift with 20 nods, SZA and Morgan Wallen with 17 noms, The Weeknd with 16 nominations, Drake and Zach Bryan with 14 mentions each, Luke Combs with 10 nods, and 21 Savage, Metro Boomin and Miley Cyrus with 9 nominations each.
Scroll below to check out the entire 2023 Billboard Music Awards nomination list:
2023 Billboard Music Awards – ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Peso Pluma
- Zach Bryan
Top Male Artist
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd
- Zach Bryan
Top Female Artist
- Beyoncé
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
- Eslabon Armado
- Fifty Fifty
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Metallica
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW)
- Ashley Gorley
- Jack Antonoff
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Top Hot 100 Producer (NEW)
- Jack Antonoff
- Joey Moi
- Metro Boomin
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- Drake
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Miley Cyrus
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
- Jason Aldean
- Miley Cyrus
- Morgan Wallen
- Oliver Anthony Music
- Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Ed Sheeran
- NewJeans
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
- Beyoncé
- Chris Brown
- Rihanna
- SZA
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
- Chris Brown
- Miguel
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
- Beyoncé
- Rihanna
- SZA
Top R&B Touring Artist
- Beyoncé
- Bruno Mars
- The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Metro Boomin
- Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
- Doja Cat
- Ice Spice
- Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artist
- 50 Cent
- Drake
- Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
Top Country Artist
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Top Country Male Artist
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
Top Country Female Artist
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band
Top Country Touring Artist
- George Strait
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Artist
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Stephen Sanchez
- Steve Lacy
- Zach Bryan
Top Rock Duo/Group (NEW)
- Arctic Monkeys
- Foo Fighters
- Metallica
Top Rock Touring Artist
- Coldplay
- Depeche Mode
- Elton John
Top Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
Top Latin Male Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
- Karol G
- ROSALÍA
- Shakira
Top Latin Duo/Group
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
Top Latin Touring Artist
- Daddy Yankee
- Karol G
- RBD
Top Global K-Pop Artist (NEW)
- Jimin
- NewJeans
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- TWICE
Top K-Pop Touring Artist (NEW)
- BLACKPINK
- SUGA
- TWICE
Top Afrobeats Artist (NEW)
- Burna Boy
- Libianca
- Rema
- Tems
- Wizkid
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
- Beyoncé
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Drake
- Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
- Brandon Lake
- Elevation Worship
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Lauren Daigle
- Phil Wickham
Top Gospel Artist
- CeCe Winans
- Elevation Worship
- Kanye West
- Kirk Franklin
- Maverick City Music
2023 Billboard Music Awards – ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
- Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
- Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
- Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
- SZA, SOS
- Taylor Swift, Midnights
Top Soundtrack
- Barbie: The Album
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
ELVIS
- Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)
- Top Gun: Maverick
Top R&B Album
- Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
- Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND
- Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
- Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
- SZA, SOS
Top Rap Album
- Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
- Future, I Never Liked You
- Lil Baby, It’s Only Me
- Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
- Travis Scott, UTOPIA
Top Country Album
- Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old
- Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
- Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
- Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
- Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Top Rock Album
- HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW
- Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel
- Noah Kahan, Stick Season
- Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
- Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Top Latin Album
- Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
- Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO
- Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
- Karol G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
- Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS
Top K-Pop Album (NEW)
- Jimin, FACE
- NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’
- Stray Kids, 5-STAR
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
- TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album
Top Dance/Electronic Album
- Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
- Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
- ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM
- Kim Petras, Feed the Beast
- Tiësto, DRIVE
Top Christian Album
- Anne Wilson, My Jesus
- Brandon Lake, House of Miracles
- CAIN, Rise Up
- Elevation Worship, LION
- Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Album
- Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth
- Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One
- Tye Tribbett, All Things New
- Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston
- Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)
2023 Billboard Music Awards – SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
- Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
- SZA, “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Top Streaming Song
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
- Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
- SZA, “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
- Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Radio Song
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Die for You”
Top Selling Song
- Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”
- Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”
- Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”
- Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Top Collaboration
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- SZA, “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
Top R&B Song
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
- Miguel, “Sure Thing”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
- SZA, “Kill Bill”
- SZA, “Snooze”
Top Rap Song
- Coi Leray, “Players”
- Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”
- Gunna, “fukumean”
- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”
- Toosii, “Favorite Song”
Top Country Song
- Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”
- Luke Combs, “Fast Car”
- Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
- Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”
- Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Rock Song
- Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”
- Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”
- Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”
- Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Latin Song
- Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, “un x100to”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Top Global K-Pop Song (NEW)
- Fifty Fifty, “Cupid”
- Jimin, “Like Crazy”
- Jungkook ft. Latto, “Seven”
- NewJeans, “Ditto”
- NewJeans, “OMG”
Top Afrobeats Song (NEW)
- Ayra Starr, “Rush”
- Libianca, “People”
- Oxlade, “KU LO SA”
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, “Soweto”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Elton John & Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”
- Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35”
Top Christian Song
- Brandon Lake, “Gratitude”
- Chris Tomlin, “Holy Forever”
- for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, “Love Me Like I Am”
- Lauren Daigle, “Thank God I Do”
- Phil Wickham, “This Is Our God”
Top Gospel Song
- CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God”
- Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, “God Really Loves Us”
- Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, “More Than Able”
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, “Fear is Not My Future”
- Zacardi Cortez, “Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)”
While we are super excited about the award show, here’s a little trivia: Taylor Swift, who is already the top female BBMA recipient of all time (she’s got 29 wins), could surpass Drake and become the ultimate leader given her 20 nominations. Drake has won 34 BBMAs to date.
The 2023 Billboard Music Awards are set to take place on Sunday, November 19.
Which songs, artists and albums do you see taking home the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?
