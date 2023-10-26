Who doesn’t know about Shakira’s romantic history with Gerard Pique? While their relationship made it to the headlines, their controversial breakup owing to his cheating speculations created much more buzz in the media. And being constantly scrutinized by the paparazzi and netizens makes it more challenging to deal with any situation. While Shakira is a Hollywood pop artist, Gerard have been quite famous as a soccer player.

While Gerard had been quite good on the field, once the former soccer player shared TMI about his s*x life with his ex-partner Shakira and proved he was quite good in bed, too! We have a throwback interview from 2019 when he gave an unexpected reply to a cheeky question. Scroll ahead to read!

Back in 2019, when Gerard Pique was still playing for FC Barcelone, he had given an interview to a Spanish TV, and there, he talked about his s*x life when the host asked, “How many times have you f**ked in the past month?” Gerard’s response had left everyone in shock as they thought he would give a conventional answer. Instead, he said something unexpected. Pique replied, “Do the matches at the Bernabeu count?” as quoted by Essentially Sports.

This statement, at the same time, was a dig at Real Madrid’s loss to Barcelona and his s*x life, as prior to this interview, the team enjoyed back-to-back victories over Madrid in Santiago Bernabeu.

Once, Gerard had even shared how the hooting and cheering from the crowd is everything he looks forward to in a match and said, “I like to enter the field, to be whistled at, to be warming up and look at the people and see those disfigured faces that love you. It is a pleasure, there is nothing comparable in the world. I would say it’s better than s*x.”

In other news, Shakira’s ex-partner Gerard has shared cozy pictures with his current girlfriend and student Clara Chia Marti, with whom he cheated on Shakira. And after being in a relationship for almost a decade, the couple parted ways in 2022. The Columbian singer has gone through a lot and often talked about the difficult phase she faced, be it in her personal life or professional front.

Here are the pictures going viral shared by E! News on X:

Gerard Pique gets cozy in a new selfie with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti almost a year after his split from Shakira. pic.twitter.com/PN6Z5CXma7 — E! News (@enews) May 23, 2023

Well, what do you think Gerard Pique’s throwback answer to that bizarre question about his s*x life with Shakira?

