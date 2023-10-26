Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been painting the town red with their PDA-filled outings and romance for a while now. After rumors that were swirling around for months, the duo made it official by indulging in a steamy kissing session during Beyonce’s concert. They did not stop there and also showcased their unison during the US Open. Amid their relationship, Kylie is making sure she is the most supportive girlfriend and recently revealed that she “loves” one of his movies.

Kylie grew to fame along with her sisters, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner. Since childhood, she starred in her family’s reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder reportedly parted ways from Travis Scott last year, after they welcomed their son Aire. She was making romance rumors with the Call Me By Your Name actor after her car was spotted parked in his driveway. Last month, the duo made it loud and clear that they were dating with their PDA. However, they have remained hush-hush about their relationship until now.

Kylie Jenner, who is already a beauty mogul, has also entered the fashion industry with her latest brand, Khy. During an interview with Wall Street Journal, which was all about her sense of fashion and her new brand, Kylie was asked if she has watched the 2021 film Dune, the Denis Villeneuve sci-fi directorial starring Timothee Chalamet. In her response, the 26-year-old confirmed that she is a supportive partner and quickly said, “I do love that movie.”

Several reports have claimed that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet both are looking for a long-term thing this time and their romance might go on for a while. Kylie shares her two kids, Stormi and Aire, with Travis Scott and has been co-parenting with him for a while now.

For the unversed, Kylie Jenner’s latest fashion brand, Khy, reflects her own style. So far, she has released a line of black leather outfits, which involves trench coats, tube tops, pants, and some beautiful dresses. She has labeled her brand as “creativity, collaboration, and quality at an accessible price.”

