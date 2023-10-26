Rihanna is one of the most prominent artists in the world, with a massive fan following. She’s a powerhouse of talent, a successful singer and actor, and a famous entrepreneur. She has a beauty, skincare, and lingerie line under her name and is super popular among fans for her iconic brands. The Umbrella singer is currently enjoying motherhood and shares two children with A$AP Rocky, and today, we bring you a throwback to when she revealed a little too TMI about what turns her on. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rihanna is one of the most followed women celebrities on social media, with over 152 million followers on Instagram. She’s not only a vast icon in the music industry but also fashion industry and has donned some of the most legendary designers and outfits over the years during red-carpet appearances.

Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, have been together for a while and share two children together. Throughout both pregnancies, RiRi gave us multiple iconic looks to remember, and the mother was mothering, serving LEWKS on LEWKS.

While the singer is known for keeping her private life under wraps, this one time, she spilled the beans on her intimate life with A$AP Rocky and told E! News, “I like incense, weed, cologne, and a little bit of hard work.”

So we finally have an answer to how the rapper wooed RiRi’s heart, and who doesn’t love a good-smelling ambiance? Guys, what are you waiting for; woo your women using Rocky’s guide to romance.

Now, talking about the professional front, Rihanna’s fans have been waiting for the singer to release a new music album, as it has been a long since she released one. However, she sang the song ‘Lift Me Up’ for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

According to the latest reports, RiRi is planning a comeback, and a source close to the Mirror recently revealed, “Rihanna is quietly planning a comeback tour after signing with Live Nation. The deal was created to facilitate a world tour, and her creative team is quietly at work in Los Angeles putting it all together as she raises her family.”

What do you think about the Umbrella singer giving TMI about her intimate life with A$AP Rocky? Do let us know.

