Rihanna has been teasing her fans with her comeback for a long time but somehow she ended up disappointing her fans every time. However, new reports have suggested that the R&B queen might have finally figured out a way to get back to her fans. The Umbrella hitmaker has apparently locked in a massive deal for a major comeback tour at the beginning of 2024. Also, it has been reported that RiRi has new material worth two albums to release. Scroll down to know the details.

On the personal front, Rihanna has been busy with new parenting duties. The crooner recently welcomed her second child with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. She now shares two children with Rocky namely RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers. RZA was born in May last year.

Now, speaking of Rihanna’s comeback, the singer might be on maternity leave, but looks like she has been missing the stage. According to The Mirror, the award-winning songstress is planning a major comeback tour for 2024/2025. She has reportedly struck a deal with close to $40 million with Live Nation. The publication also shared that Rihanna has two albums of new material and if she is in the right zone, she might release it soon. An insider spilled the beans on the same, saying, “Rihanna is quietly planning a comeback tour after signing with Live Nation. The deal was created to facilitate a world tour and her creative team is quietly at work in Los Angeles putting it all together as she raises her family.”

The insider added, “She’ll press play on the live show once she’s ready to go back to work and has two albums’ worth of material to release once she’s back.” Rihanna for the last two years has been busy with her kids and spending ample time with her family but that does not mean she will let her career slip.

Social media users were quick to react to the news as many said that they will only believe it when they see it. One user tweeted, “You sure it’s not two lipsticks and a fashion show?” Another posted, “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

The next one shared, “I used to pray for times like this,” as one chimed in, “She is coming to run the music industry again.” An individual said, “This better be true.”

One person added, “Don’t run. Album ain’t coming till at least 2050 at the earliest.” Another user stated, “Well, tell her to release them…..we have been seeing reports since 2018, and we are tired.” One said, “I ain’t believing anything,” as another concluded, “I want this to be true so bad.”

Rihanna last released her new music in 2022 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it came after a gap of five years. The song featured in the movie called Lift Me Up was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song.

