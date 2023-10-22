Jessica Chastain has made her name big in the industry with her sheer talent. The actress has worked extremely hard throughout her career as it was crucial for her to become a known actress. While her role opposite Brad Pitt in The Tree of Life was an eye-grabbing one, Chastain once revealed that she was restricted from working with Brad Pitt, but it was her destiny and luck that it happened in the 2011 film. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Jessica began her career in 2008 by playing the titular role in the movie Jolene. The actress went on for a few more years to make her name a household one. On the other hand, Brad Pitt has been in the industry since the late 80s, and the Oscar-winning actor is now among the highest-paid stars in all of Hollywood.

The 2011 film The Tree Of Life not only saw a star cast, which also included Sean Penn, but its script was also a factor that aided in its success. The movie is widely praised by critics. Its plot revolved around a family in which Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastain played the parents of their three sons. As one of them, Jack does not share a nice relationship with his father, as an adult, he tries to make sense of his childhood amid an existential crisis.

Jessica Chastain once revealed how she was not set to star opposite Brad Pitt before the Terrence Malick directorial happened. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Interstellar actress revealed that she had earlier auditioned for a movie starring the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor but did not get the part as she was unknown. The Oscar-winning actress said, “Right before I auditioned for the Tree of Life, I was a complete unknown.” “And there was an audition for a film that Brad was going to do, and I was supposed to play opposite him. And I was trying to get an audition, and then I heard back, ‘Never cast an unknown opposite Brad Pitt.’ So I couldn’t even go in and audition.”

When she was cast in The Tree of Life, her co-star was initially some other actor. As he dropped out of the project, Brad Pitt came into the picture, and Chastain could play opposite him. She said, “And I thought, in four months, it went from ‘we’ll never cast an unknown opposite Brad Pitt to, now, I am playing his wife. I just could feel like something in my life had clicked and that things had started to change.”

The movie became Jessica Chastain’s breakout film, and she nailed her role.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Deadpool 3 Director Plays Cunning While Talking About Taylor Swift’s Rumored MCU Debut: “That’s A Double Whammy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News