Sean Penn is one of the few Hollywood actors who throughout his career have been part of countless controversies only because of his scandalous statements. And, if this was not enough, the actor once got into legal trouble after he was arrested for an attempted murder before fleeing his jail cell and escaping to Hong Kong. Yes, this happened for real. Scroll down to know the details.

Sean Penn recently made headlines after courting a controversy over the studios likeness to use Artificial Intelligence in movies. The Academy-winning star commented that he wants their daughter’s virtual replica and invite his friends over to do whatever they want to in a virtual party.

Circling back to Sean Penn’s legal troubles, the Hollywood star, according to Sydney Morning Herald (SMH), dangled a photographer over a ninth-floor of a hotel balcony. The incident took place in Macau after the actor caught the paparazzo in his room. This was revealed in the actor’s biography called Sean Penn: His Life and Times penned by Richard Kelly. Sean was arrested and put in a cell with his personal assistant. However, the two escaped to Hong Kong after fleeing from their cell. According to the publication, Penn recalled how an intruder “lunged at him” adding that they then “grabbed the guy, ran him through the room to the balcony and hung him over- on the ninth floor.”

The Milk star added, “Five minutes later I’m in jail, on a stone floor next to my friend, and everyone’s talking Portuguese.” The actor in jail noticed that his cell door was ajar, allowing him to flee with his assistant. The actor was, however, later pardoned by the Portuguese Government which ruled Macau until 1999.

Sean Penn was 25 at the time of the incident and travelled to Macau to film Shanghai Surprise with his then new wife Madonna. The paparazzi at the time went crazy in order to capture them together- the reason why a photographer ended up in Penn’s hotel room.

Shanghai Surprise’s executive producer and former The Beatles member George Harrison even flew to Macau to sort out the tension between Penn and photographers.

Madonna later spoke about the incident, calling the media there “unbelievably vicious and rude” during filming.

