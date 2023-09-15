Cardi B is one of the most successful singers and female rappers of the current times, and not to mention her sense of humour always manages to put a smile on her fans’ faces; if you still don’t believe us, then stick to the end of the article to see this viral video of her from a few years ago where she talked about stabbing her b*tthole with her pointy nails. She and her husband, Offset, grabbed eyeballs with their recent raunchy shenanigan at the 2023 VMAs. They apparently pretended to have s*x in the bathroom while their clothes were on.

The rapper is known for her eccentric fashion, and that includes the long acrylic nails; although they look super fashionable and pretty, they are undoubtedly hard to work with, and the Up singer learned it the hard way! The rapper was accused of cheating by her husband earlier this year, but things worked out for the best between them.

An Instagram account dedicated to her called Cardibnews shared a throwback video of Cardi B where she shared with her fans how she stabbed her a**hole with her sharp as-knife pointy acrylic nails. As per Popbuzz, it was an Instagram live where she shared the story, and recollecting her painful experience, she said, “Let me tell you about the other day, right? So, I’m washing my a*s, and I’m washing it very fast. And I’d just got my nails done, and they were so pointy.”

Cardi continued, “Do you know that I stabbed my as*hole? You laughing, but I wasn’t laughing. I really wanted to cry. I stabbed my as*hole with my nails. And everybody always asks me, ‘How do you wash your a*s?’ And it’s never complicated because you really wash your a*s with this part, but I was going mad fast, mad hard, you know what I’m saying?”

The netizens went ROFL on this brutally honest confession by Cardi B and lauded her for that.

One of the concerned fans commented, “Hope it is healed”

Another wrote, “She is the Rakhi Sawant of America”

One of them wrote, “She prolly liked it too”

Followed by “She don’t got no filter love Cardi b,” “I feel like pain here.”

One of them asked, “did you clean your nail after that?? “

Another wrote, “Did sh*t stuck in ur nails,” and “And plastic came out”

Check out the video and the reactions to it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B News (@cardibnews)

