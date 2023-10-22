It seems like Taylor Swift has decided to dominate all possible mainstream headlines and has no plans to step down anytime soon. Be it the Eras tour, the movie, her alleged affair with Travis Kelce, or the rumor that she is about to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Deadpool 3, everything has made fans curious, and Swifties are already rejoicing this new era of their ‘Mother’. Now, as we are still far from getting a confirmation or even a look at Taylor’s debut with the threequel, director Shawn Levy is breaking the silence but also keeping the mystery intact.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have joined forces for Deadpool 3, and both will make their respective MCU debuts with the mutant saga. The movie is set in the multiverse, and it is enough to make us believe that there will be an entire list of Marvel characters that will walk in over the duration of the movie. So far, we have heard X-Men, Fantastic Four, and some more are indeed in the movie.

The rumors also had that Taylor Swift will play Dazzler in a cameo. But soon, it was said that it wasn’t Dazzler, but a very different character that she is playing. Now director Shawn Levy has decided to talk about the same and has dodged the question quite cleverly, proving he is a long-time collaborator of Ryan Reynolds. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per The Direct, Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy was getting candid about the threequel when he was suddenly asked about Taylor Swift’s presence in the movie. He quickly said, “‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy.”

However, it was last week when we were told that Deadpool 3 has lost its release date and has been postponed Indefinitely as of now. The movie was mid-way through production when the Hollywood strikes made them stop working on the film and are yet to go back on set. This delay has caused the movie to leave its May 3, 2024, release date. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Is Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Dating The Hollywood Star Despite Not Finalizing Her Divorce With Estranged Husband Paul Wesley? Sources Say A Final Legal Date Is Yet To Be Revealed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News