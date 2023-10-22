The Avengers Trivia: The Shawarma Scene Ft. Robert Downey Jr & Team Made The Most Of The Film's Historic $1.5 Billion Box Office Sky-Rocketing The Food Item's Sale By An Unimaginable Percentage In The US!

Avengers Trivia is one such thing that will keep getting interesting once you start looking more for it; there’s no end to the good facts about the franchise, which is close to the hearts of so many.

Today, we will talk about the iconic Shawarma scene at the end of 2012’s The Avengers & no, no, not about how Chris Evans had to wear fake prosthetic make-up to hide his beard, not even how it was shot after the film’s premiere. This is a totally different one and probably more interesting than that.

Before we get into the details, for those who don’t know which scene, we’re talking about the scene when our beloved superheroes won their first battle together as a team & Robert Downey Jr asks, “Have you ever tried shawarma? There’s a shawarma joint about two blocks from here. I don’t know what it is, but I wanna try it.”

We’ve seen how the brands subtly try to place themselves in films, and The Avengers was the big thing when it was released. It was reported Marvel shelled in a never-heard-before $100 million in worldwide marketing support for the film.

From Chris Evans‘ Captain America riding the slick Harley Davidson to Jeremy Renner listening to music on Bose’s headset, brands had swarmed in for even making a second appearance on the screen. One thing that didn’t really have any brand mention but still witnessed a blow-up in sales was Shawarma.

Yes, though the makers didn’t disclose any location for the Shawarma joint in the end, the food product sales sky-rocketed in the United States, and wait till you hear the bump percentage. A famous Lebanese joint in the US reported to TMZ an 80%+ growth in the sales of Shawarma.

Why Shawarma and not Burger or Pizza? Reportedly, Disney has always maintained the stance of not promoting any ‘fast-food’ chains in their films to avoid getting linked with the junk-food fiasco. As their target group has always been kids & teenagers, they don’t want to come across as a brand promoting ‘junk food.’ Yes, we’ve seen Iron Man, Thor displaying Burger King, and Captain America showing Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin Donuts, but that was the time when those films were distributed by Paramount.

