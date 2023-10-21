Turns out in a series of news about the Marvel movies and comics, Spider-Man (2002 & 2004) featuring Tobey Maguire and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Madness have found the spot. And no, it is not for a happy update because the music composer of both the movies has, Danny Elfman, yet again has found himself surrounded by controversy. The Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer is again accused of s*xual harassment by a second woman. The accusations are severe this time, too.

Danny, for the unversed, is a four-time Oscar-nominated artist who also has two Emmy awards and a Grammy in his kitty. Keeping aside his professional accolades, the allegations made against him have labeled him a predator. In 2018, Nomi Abadi, another composer, accused him of mast**bating in front of her by revealing himself multiple times. That case was settled, and a nondisclosure agreement was signed.

But turns out Nomi Abadi is not the only alleged victim of Danny Elfman, because, as per documents filed in Los Angeles by a woman who goes by the name Jane Doe XX, Danny s*xually harassed her from 1997 to 2002. She met him at a party as a 21-year-old New York Academy student. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per the Comic Book Movie, the two became friendly and formed a relationship that Doe thought would boost her music career. She attended parties and events with him, where she was introduced by Danny Elfman as a protégé. She mentioned an incident where, in a hotel room one night, Elfman was walking around naked, showcasing his genitals.

She added how Danny Elfman continued this behavior for five long years. “until he was completely nude, and walked around nude in front of Plaintiff, exposing his genitals. Defendant Elfman expressed to Plaintiff that this was the only way he could work, be creative and successful,” the filing read.

She added how she couldn’t go against him. She added how she would visit Danny Elfman often at his home and sleep with clothes on in his bed besides him. The suit mentions an episode as Jane says in 2002; Danny revealed that, “Every time you have ever slept next to me, I would masturbate next to you.” This led to her ending the relationship out of shock, humiliation, and shame.

Jane Doe XX is suing Danny Elfman with his company Musica de la Muerta for a*xual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, gender violence, s*xual harassment, and negligence. A spokesperson for Elfman has decided on the allegations and said, “The allegations of misconduct made against Mr. Elfman are baseless and absurd. His legal team is assessing all options, and he will vigorously defend these claims in court.”

