Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, has had the most tumultuous journey to release in years. A movie surrounded with so much hate, controversies, and backlash, there has been not much positive spoken about it. Be it Amber Heard’s presence after her controversial court battle with Johnny Depp, or the latest rumors that Jason Momoa misbehaved on the sets and tried getting Amber fired, everything has created a buzz around it, but not in a way that the same people will buy a ticket. Turns out James Wan, the director, is now trying his best to have a positive conversation around the sequel.

For the unversed, Aquaman 2 is a direct sequel to the first that released back in 2017 and took the world by storm. With a business of over a billion dollars, the movie is DC’s highest-grossing standalone movie ever and still owns the crown. Now, as the sequel is inching closer to the release, seems like there is not enough good buzz around it for it to live up to the euphoria of the first one.

Now, James Wan, who has directed Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2 and the first one too, has compared the sequel to Men In Black and called it a buddy comedy. He is talking in reference to the dynamic in the movie between Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Talking about Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, James Wan, as per ComicBook, said, “From the start, I pitched that the first film would be a Romancing The Stone-type thing – an action-adventure romantic comedy – while the second would be an outright buddy comedy,” Wan explained. “I wanted to do Tango & Cash! …Jason plays Arthur larger-than-life; Patrick plays the straight man. It’s not unlike what Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones did in Men In Black – like Tommy, Patrick plays it dry, but very funny.”

Aquaman 2 is all set to hit the screens on December 20, 2023. The latest test screenings see better results than the last, but not enough. Amber Heard’s scenes as Mera were drastically cut in the new edits and an action sequence. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

