Britney Spears is not holding back in making bombshell revelations about her personal and professional life in her tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me. While the memoir is still a few days away from its release, some leaked excerpts from it have been making rounds on the internet. In the memoir, the singer has revealed many minute details about her highly publicized relationship with Justin Timberlake and even admitted to having an abortion. Amid the bombshell revelations, a throwback interview of Timberlake has resurfaced in which he somehow threatened his former lover to reveal every “dirty thing” about her.

Britney and Justin first met as children while filming The Mickey Mouse Club. They later had the most talked-about relationship as they were the ‘It’ couple in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The duo secretly began dating in 1999 and made their first public appearance a year later. In 2022, Timberlake broke up with Spears over text.

The pop icon revealed in her memoir that Justin Timberlake cheated on her several times during their four-year-long relationship. Britney Spears even admitted to cheating on him one time and added that the two moved on from the incident, keeping her loyalty in mind. Amid the drama that the excerpts from her memoir have created, a throwback interview of the former NSYNC frontman has resurfaced in which he openly threatened Spears.

In an interview with Robert Haskell, Timberlake once opened up about his relationship with Britney Spears, following the songs they had released that they allegedly dedicated to each other. As per a screenshot surfacing on Twitter, Justin Timberlake said, “I dated Britney half my life, but I don’t know that person anymore. I’m not sure I knew her before.”

When the journalist told him he previously did a profile on the Toxic singer, the Friends With Benefits star grinned and said, “If I was writing an article about her, I would not be able to fight the urge to write every dirty thing about her.” Justin Timberlake moved on with Cameron Diaz after his breakup with Britney Spears. They dated from 2003 to 2007.

Britney Spears has also revealed that she got pregnant with Justin Timberlake while they were dating and had to opt for an abortion. She also wrote that while she was too young to have a baby, Timberlake was sure he did not want to be a father.

The pop singer is currently going through a divorce battle with estranged husband Sam Asghari, who she married last year.

