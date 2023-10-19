Britney Spears is making the headlines owing to the explosive bombshell revelations she’s making in her tell-all memoir, ‘The Woman In Me.’ Expected to hit stands on October 24, the much-awaited book has the ‘Toxic’ singer talking about her relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, ex-husband Sam Asghari and ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, among other things.

After revealing that her former lover had made her abort their baby when they were dating and accused him of cheating on her, the pop star admitted that she had also cheated on him. Now, reports surfaced with a snippet from her book about their breakup. As per the latest articles, the Princess of Pop has confirmed the long-standing rumors of the NSYNC member breaking up with her via text message. Read on to know what she said and its impact on her.

As reported by The New York Times, Britney Spears, while stating her three-year relationship with Justin Timberlake was magnetic revealed that their breakup left her devastated. Talking about how the split, which the ‘Love Never Felt So Good’ singer initiated over text message, has her fantasizing about quitting showbiz, the ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ singer wrote in the memoir, “I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

Britney Spears also called out the media for portraying her as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy” after Justin Timberlake implied she cheated on him in the ‘Cry Me a River’ music video. The ‘… Baby One More Time’ singer described the MV as “a woman who looks like me cheats on him, and he wanders around sad in the rain.”

Britney admitted to cheating on Justin Timberlake in her memoir and revealed it happened with choreographer Wade Robson at a Spanish bar. She wrote that while out one night, they danced a lot before she made out with him. She added that she was loyal to Justin for three years “with that one exception,” which she later confessed to her then-boyfriend.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were in a relationship from 1999 to 2002.

