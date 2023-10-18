Britney Spears is all set to release her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, and snippets of the book are already making the headlines. The book contains details about many aspects of her life, including her relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, ex-husband Sam Asghari, ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, and more. Since the morning, shocking revelations about Britney and Justin have been making the headlines, and now experts weigh in on the effects it could have on it.

For those who don’t know, this morning, reports surfaced that ex–couples were pregnant from 1999 to 2002. However, the ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’ singer had an abortion as the ‘Cry Me a River’ artist felt they were too young and unprepared to be parents. Another report claimed that Timberlake cheated on Spears during their relationship with another celebrity who has a family now. But what effects will these bombshell claims have on Justin’s life? Read on to know what experts say.

Now, a PR expert, Andy Barr, told The Mirror that the shocking abortion revelations made by Britney Spears in her book will “come as a blow” for Justin Timberlake. Stating that fans will not let the ‘notoriously quiet’ singer get away without making a statement, Barr said, “This will come as a body blow to Timberlake given he is notoriously quiet about his private life. Coming out and talking about it could help him show his, often hidden, more vulnerable side but this would be massively in contrast to his media approach to date, and who can blame him.”

Further talking about the impact Britney Spears’ revelation will have on Justin Timberlake, Andy said, “His advisors will be keen for him to be consistent to his “brand” that has served him so well so far in his career and just plough on with his comeback and dismiss the speculation and rumor. Whilst this approach may have worked 5 or 10 years ago, we live in a more open and transparent world, and I am not sure his fans will let him get away with just saying nothing.”

The PR expert added, “Team Timberlake will be watching sales figures closely to assess the damage and then make a decision as to going public with his thoughts on this. We have to remember though, this is a deeply personal issue to both of them and their well-being should be at the forefront of all of our minds.”

A while ago, a source told The Sun that Justin Timberlake has a lot planned for the coming months. They were quoted saying, “Justin had a big fall planned with new music on deck, more work with his old friends in ‘NSYNC, and of course, the next installment of the Trolls franchise, which has been a huge moneymaker for Justin over the last several years.” The insider also added that Britney Spears’ memoir “is a nightmare for him because of how it throws the whole family into chaos. The timing stings just as much as the revelation itself.”

What do you think these revelations will have on Justin Timberlake’s career? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Will Smith’s Estranged Wife Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Having S*xual Experiences With Women Reacting To Her Being Lesbian Rumors, Says “I Cherish Their Beauty Inside & Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News