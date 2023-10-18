Jada Pinkett Smith has dominated the headlines for the last couple of days owing to the bombshell revelations she’s been making about her marital life and relationship with her husband, Will Smith, through her new memoir,’ Worthy’ and different media interactions. Now, the actress has opened up about her s*xuality and the gender she prefers to have s*x with.

Released yesterday, Jada’s memoir is filled with many shocking details about her personal life. And now, snippets of the Red Table Talk host talking about her s*xuality as she directly addressed the speculation surrounding it have made the news. Does she like men or women? Is she straight or gay? Read on to know the answer and what she said.

As reported by People, Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the rumors about her s*xuality by mentioning in Worthy, “There have always been rumors that I’m gay — that I like women.” Talking about why such reports may have made the headlines, Will Smith’s estranged wife – who admitted that she frequented LGBTQ+ establishments when she was younger, added, “Maybe that had something to do with clubs where I hung out.”

Jada Pinkett Smith further admitted that she was intimate with women in the past but is not a lesbian. The actress said, “The truth is that during those early years of exploration in Hollywood, I had a few s*xual experiences with women, only to realize that when it comes to s*x, I love men.” The ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ actress continued, “Still, I cherish the beauty of women inside and out. And I have never stopped being infatuated and in awe of women of all ages, sizes, and colors. My belief is — women are the most amazing creatures on the planet, and I hold reverence for women through my friendships.”

During the NBC primetime special – that aired on Friday, Hoda Kotb asked Jada about the rumors she and her husband, Will Smith, have had to deal with throughout their marriage. This includes reports of the duo being an open marriage, them being swingers, the two of them being gay, and more. Reacting to this, the author-actress said, “I would say that none of that’s true. I definitely can understand why there’d be misunderstandings, but none of it is true.”

Let us know if you plan on reading Jada Pinkett Smith’s new memoir, ‘Worthy’ and your thoughts about her bombshell revelations in the comments.

