Britney Spears is already making headlines thanks to her latest explosive interview, which involves her former boyfriend Justin Timberlake. Now, before her memoir titled The Woman In Me hits the shelves on October 24, a piece of information has surfaced on the Internet which might again create ripples for Timberlake. In her memoir, the singer has accused her former lover of cheating on her with another celebrity. Scroll down to know the scoop.

It was recently revealed that Britney Spears was pregnant with Justin Timberlake, but they both decided to get an abortion since he was not ready to become a father. For the unversed, Spears and Timberlake started dating in 1999 but parted ways in 2002.

Now, coming to Britney Spears’ memoir, TMZ has exclusively learned that she has accused Justin Timberlake of cheating on her. In the memoir, the award-winning crooner has dubbed the woman as ‘another celebrity’ but refrained from taking the name since she has a family now and does not want to embarrass them. Justin Timberlake has already been facing flak on the Internet after Spears revealed that she earlier had an abortion with him. Now, him getting accused of cheating might further create trouble for him.

According to a few sources, Britney Spears’ book is coming at a time when Justin Timberlake is preparing for him musical comeback and the timing could not have been worse than this. “Justin owns who he was when he and Britney were together, even though his personality, career, lifestyle, and personal priorities are radically different now, 20 years later,” said a source.

The insider added, “This book is a nightmare for him because of how it throws the whole family into chaos. The timing stings just as much as the revelation itself.”

Britney Spears, while talking about her abortion in her tell-all book, said, “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

The Grammy-winning songstress added, “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

