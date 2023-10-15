Selena Gomez has been in the music industry for a long time, carving her path in a way where she is now – at the highest. We can easily relate to her songs, the melodies, and the lyrics because of their relevance, as the songstress has often turned her personal scenario into a song. There has been a lot of evidence that her songs were like love letters, heartbroken letters to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Now, her co-writer, Charli XCX, confirmed it. Scroll ahead to read!

Selena and Justin’s love story is nothing new to us. Their profound love for each other, their on-and-off relationship for over eight years, and their nasty separation – all made big headlines. Soon after they broke up for the last time, Justin got married to Hailey Baldwin.

Since then, Selena Gomez might have been linked to many popular names, but the songstress often stressed on the part that she is single and would want to mingle. Now, her co-writer Charli XCX spilled beans about their famous song ‘Same Old Love’, proving our assumption about the track being their break-up story to be true. For the unversed, the song was released back in 2015.

Charli XCX in a candid conversation with PopCrush Nights said, One of my favorite songs that I’ve co-written that has ended up with another artist was Same Old Love, which Selena Gomez sang. But I don’t feel pressed about it, I feel good about it. I do love that song.” Further, she added, “I think it meant so much more coming from her than it would have from me because I think she had just broken up with Justin [Bieber] at the time.”

In another interview back in 2017 with Grazia, Charli opened up about the song and Selena-Justin’s love life and said, “I kind of realized it was actually the perfect home for that song because coming from [Gomez], it meant kind of a lot more than coming from me.” Explaining it, she mentioned, “She had such a high-profile relationship which was all over the press, it felt very real coming from her, and I think a lot of the audience could really connect because of what had been going on. It was cool that really brought that song to life.”

Well, Charli recently got a lot of appreciation for her song in Barbie, starring Margot Robbie.

What are your thoughts about Same Old Love? Let us know.

