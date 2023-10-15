During the filming of Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr allegedly had a weird condition regarding the set’s temperature. An industry insider, Joanna Robinson, recently gave some juicy details about the Iron Man star’s behind-the-scenes demands, which can be termed a starry tantrum. Stick to the end of the article to learn more.

The 2019 film featured almost every MCU superhero who ever appeared on-screen, and it was the last time we saw the OG Avengers together. It included RDJ’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

The insider Joanna Robinson recently appeared on The Ringer’s The Watch podcast, where she spilled the beans on Robert Downey Jr’s weird demand on the Avengers: Endgame set. As per The Direct, Joanna worked for Vanity Fair and, in 2017, visited the set of the MCU film. When asked about the vibe of the set on the recent podcast, the industry insider said, “The vibe is interesting… It’s – this isn’t in the book, so it’s exclusive to The Watch – it’s ice cold in the studio because that’s how Robert Downey Jr. likes it. So everyone else had to layer up because Robert Downey Jr. likes things at a certain degree…”

Joanna also revealed how the OG Avengers stars would hang out together between shots. She added, “There’s the little ocean of trailers outside of the studio, but then Downey has his own trailer inside the studio. And so, between takes, everyone hangs out in one spot. So you can just see Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Renner are all sort of sitting around, playing games, and talking to each other. And then slightly off were Sean Gunn and Karen Gillan because they weren’t OG Avengers… They were in their own little duo, but they’re in that movie.”

Further elaborating on the vibe on the Avengers: Endgame set and how Robert Downey Jr would spend his time, Joanna said, “And then Downey is off in his own world. And that’s sort of the between-take vibe.” She added, “But it very much looked to me like these were the graduating seniors, like ScarJo and Chris Evans and Hemsworth, they just have been through it for a while, they’ve just been through it for a while, they’ve known each other forever.”

The OG Avengers stars shared an amazing camaraderie off-screen, and there have been several video clips to prove that. Even in the interviews, their chemistry was unparalleled. It is disappointing to the fans that they will not be able to witness it again, but they sparked similar excitement after news and pictures of them from Chris Evans and Alba Baptista‘s intimate wedding came out.

On the work front outside of the MCU, Robert Downey Jr was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. For more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

