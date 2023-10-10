Captain America Chris Evans parted ways with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, after Avengers: Endgame, leaving the fans heartbroken. The actor gained a lot of popularity and a hefty fortune from his MCU roles, along with other projects. Let’s see how much the actor’s net worth is in 2023. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The actor recently married his girlfriend Alba Baptista in an intimate ceremony that his fellow Avengers actors attended. He first appeared in the MCU as Steve Rogers in 2011 with Captain America: First Avenger; after that, he had two more solo films in the franchise and appeared in multiple other Marvel projects.

The actor was given the title of S*xiest Man Alive by People’s magazine. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Evans had a home in Beverly, California, in 2013, worth around $3.52 Million. In 2007, he also bought a house for around $1.26 Million in the Hollywood Hills but put it back on the market for $1.4 Million in 2014.

If we look at Chris Evans’ salaries from his MCU projects, the Ghosted actor got around $300,000 from his first Captain America film. Following that, the actor earned about $15 Million per film for Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain America: Civil War. The actor has made about &75 Million to $100 Million from the MCU projects.

As of 2023, the net worth of Chris Evans is approximately $110 Million. The Avengers star made over $30 Million per year from his MCU work and $44 Million from other projects.

On the work front, Chris Evans was last seen opposite Ana de Armas in Ghosted, which did not receive much appreciation from the critics upon its release. There have been rumors going around that the actor might come back to the MCU, but those are just speculations as of now; nothing solid has yet been shared on it.

