Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors, well known for playing the role of Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, was initially arrested in March in a domestic violence case filed by his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Despite the arrest due to an alleged assault and the allegations, the actor is set to appear in Loki’s newest season.

The actor portraying Kang the Conqueror is anticipated to make an appearance in a minimum of three episodes. While Marvel has yet to provide an official statement, the executive producer of Loki Season 2, Kevin Wright, acknowledged the intricacies surrounding Jonathan Majors’ arrest in March.

While Marvel has refrained from issuing an official statement, reports indicate that Jonathan Majors may remain within the franchise, featuring in future titles like ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’. Moreover, Disney is moving ahead with releasing another project starring Majors, ‘Magazine Dreams’ via Searchlight Pictures, scheduled to hit theaters on December 8.

During an interview with Buzzfeed, Kevin Wright, the executive producer of Loki Season 2 and a key figure in Marvel Studios Production & Development, described Jonathan Majors’ arrest and the ensuing controversies as a “complex situation,” even though the Marvel organization itself has maintained a resolute silence on the matter.

Kevin Wright acknowledged his uncertainty about how fans would receive Jonathan Majors’ comeback as Kang the Conqueror. Nevertheless, he expressed his hope that the narrative and the entire ensemble of performances would captivate and engage the audience. “I couldn’t say how they’ll react. My hope is they are engrossed by the story and not only his performance but all the performances. There’s a reason why I said it’s the story we set out to make, it’s a good story and it’s really beautifully performed by everybody. So my hope is that people will embrace it and enjoy it, but I also understand that it’s a complicated situation,” he said.

Jonathan Majors was steadily ascending in his career prior to his arrest, marked by standout performances in prominent projects such as the HBO series ‘Lovecraft Country,’ Marvel’s ‘Loki’ TV series, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ and the highly anticipated blockbuster ‘Creed III,’ directed by Michael B. Jordan. These roles had swiftly catapulted him into the realm of a household name.

