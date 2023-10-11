After setting the streets of Paris abuzz by putting her fashionista foot forward, Hailey Bieber is back to basics. Recently, the supermodel was spotted with her husband Justin Bieber as the couple was out and about in West Hollywood for a quick coffee run, and it was a sight “so prettier than all the rest”.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have made many infamous appearances, becoming a target of trolls as they often look like they are headed for different occasions. But in the latest, Hailey and Justin have proved they can deliver some major couple goals, rising to the occasion while serving street-style fashion looks right.

Hailey Bieber looked chic in a black look that included a long-sleeve crop top, which she paired with low-waist loose-fitting pants and leather shoes. She also sported razor-thin glasses and a diamond necklace, rounding off the street style with a shoulder purse. Justin Bieber was seen wearing a slightly undersized Nike sweatshirt on top of a pink t-shirt. The ‘Peach’ hitmaker also donned a pair of beige cargo 3/4 shorts along with white socks and jet-black slip-on. The singer further completed his look with a cap that matched the tone of his outerwear.

Take a look below:

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/tmIm9GOhED — @21metgala (@21metgala) October 11, 2023

Just a day before their day outing, Hailey and Justin were spotted getting out of celebrity hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, post what seemed like a date night for the couple, rocking fall style in monochrome looks. Hailey was sported wearing a black sweater that was made of a slightly fuzzy fabric in an oversized manner which she paired with a micro-mini skirt, rocking a very Princess Diana-coded outfit if you ask us. For the accessories, the Rhode founder wore her favorite pair of thin Saint Laurent Glasses and gold earrings and opted for cowboy-style boots. As for Justin, he complimented his supermodel wife with his tried-and-true go-to for years black button-down baggy t-shirt paired with beige tailored trousers.

Check out below:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber after dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/psHtsDnPK5 — @21metgala (@21metgala) October 10, 2023

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, after a series of Halloween-worthy looks, are back to serving some major couple goals with their high-end fashion-forward outfits. In the last three days, the couple has been spotted three times, every time looking like a match made in heaven, and we love that they have finally decided to be on the same page when it comes to fashion.

What are your thoughts on Hailey and Justin’s street style? Let us know in the comment section below.

