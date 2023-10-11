Selena Gomez poured her heart out in the 2020 album Rare, which was about heartbreak and moving on. One of the most famous tracks is Lose You To Love Me, which fans are convinced is for ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who moved on with supermodel Hailey Baldwin. Jelena fans feel their favorite duo communicated with each other via their songs for a long time. Scroll below for all the details!

Recently, we shared a list of songs Selena’s wrote for Justin during their on-and-off romance, which began in 2010. One of the hard-hitting lyrics that also left the listeners tearing up was, “Two months you replaced us like it was easy. Made me think I deserved it in the thick of healing.” It was from Lose You To Love Me, which was released on January 10, 2020.

A viral video a fan shared on their YouTube channel features a mashup of Jelena songs. In one of the clips, Selena Gomez sang, “I don’t think I’ll ever break through, the ghost of you.” Cut to a song by Justin Bieber that goes, “If I can’t be close to you, I’ll settle for the ghost of you.”

In another sequence, Selena Gomez sings, “Baby, as long as you’re with me, you’ll always be alone.” The next snippet of the video features Justin Bieber singing, “Am so lonely… lonely… lonely.”

Selena also croons the famous lyrics from Lose You To Love Me, and JB, in the mashup video, responds, “Two seconds without you feels like two months and that’s too much.”

While the songs could have been released during different time frames, the video is a trip down memory lane and will leave fans emotional.

Take a look at it below:

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez broke up around May 2018. Two months later, the Baby singer announced his engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

