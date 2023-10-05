Aren’t most Jelena fans hopeless romantics, still hoping for their reunion? Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez began dating somewhere around 2011. Their love was toxic but obsessive (in a good way). The former couple tried their best to work through the tough times before finally calling it quits in 2018. Throughout their on-and-off romance, they wrote about their feelings via songs; let’s visit some heartbreaking memories today!

Fans would know that Justin and Selena have broken down multiple times on stage while revisiting their sweet memories. In a recent interview, Gomez also revealed that she quit social media after her controversial heartbreak in 2018 because she was deeply affected. It was a tough time for her as she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder the same year.

Check out all the songs that Selena Gomez wrote about ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber below:

Love Will Remember (2013)

Selena and Justin were infamous for how many times they had broken up during their eight years together. 2013 marked their first big breakup, and Sel decided to pen her feelings in the song Love Will Remember. It was personal as it included a voicemail by Bieber that said, “You are my princess, and you’re worthy of all the love in the world.”

The Only Murders In The Building star then summed up their romance with the lyrics, “I know it inside my heart, forever will forever be ours. Even if we try to forget, Love will remember.”

Nobody Does It Like You (2013)

We’ve all heard of the famous saying, “Good girls like bad boys,” and Selena Gomez was no different. She confessed her thoughts with the lyrics, “You’re my bad boy fairytale, prince charming with a bad side. I wanna be your bad girl; you bring out my wild side.”

Come & Get It (2013)

Selena must have been deeply in love with Justin Bieber to give an open invitation to Justin Bieber. Unashamed, head over heels in love, the beauty sang, “I’m not too shy to show I love you; I got no regrets. I love you much, too much to hide you; this love ain’t finished yet.”

Forget Forever (2013)

No, there wasn’t any stopping because there were too many open messages to Justin throughout their famous split. This time, Selena Gomez admitted, “Our love was made to rule the world; you came and broke the perfect girl.”

The Heart Wants What It Wants (2014)

By now, most of us know Sel wasn’t ready to give up on her relationship with Justin. Even while they were together, she was going through a tough time, but she had convinced herself she’d stay because “the heart wants what it wants.”

Same Old Love (2015)

While rumors claim Gomez’s I Want You To Know also had a Bieber connection, all it could be is a collaboration music with Zedd, who she went on to briefly date post their union. But we’re sure she did pen her famous track ‘Same Old Love’ for her ex-boyfriend as she reached saturation. Jelena fans were convinced she was ready to let go as she crooned, “Don’t you try and change your mind, cause I won’t be changing too, you know. You can’t believe, still can’t believe it. You left in peace, left me in pieces.”

It Ain’t Me (2017)

It hasn’t been hidden from the world that Justin Bieber struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. Selena Gomez seemed to be tired of his habits, referred to it in the It Ain’t Me lyrics that read, “No, I don’t want to know where you’ve been and where you go, but I know I won’t be home, and you’ll be on your own.”

Lose You To Love Me (2019)

Selena Gomez remained silent after Justin Bieber moved on with Hailey Baldwin in 2018, literally two months after their final split. She made her comeback with the album Rare, and the track ‘Lose You To Love Me’ was obviously her response to their relationship. She even broke the silence on their unfortunate ending, “In two months, you replaced us like it was easy. Made me think I deserved it in the thick of healing.”

“We’d always go into it blindly; I needed to lose you to find me. This dancing was killing me softly, I needed to hate you to love me. I needed to lose you love me,” she continued, leaving all Selenators teary-eyed as she poured her heart out.

Look At Her Now (2020)

Selena Gomez finally found her closure and was over her heartbreak. Her message to Justin Bieber was loud and clear as the lyrics went, “Of course she was sad, but now she’s glad she dodged a bullet. Took a few years to soak up the tears but look at her now.”

YAS, QUEEN!

Every Selenator must be really proud of Sel as we come to the end of this heartbreaking musical tale. But all that matters is she’s enjoying being ‘single soon,’ and we’re happy for her!

