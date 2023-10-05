Tom Sandoval has been making headlines ever since his cheating scandal was exposed on Vanderpump Rules. The 40-year-old was exposed to be cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their co-star Raquel Leviss. Amid the ongoing drama titled Scandoval, which has not been solved since earlier this year, Tom has become the latest celebrity to be unmasked on the Masked Singer Season 10. Revealing his face under Diver’s costume, he also addressed the Scandoval.

Apart from being a TV star known for Vanderpump Rules, Tom is also a well-known singer and actor. He has been active since 2009 and garnered attention with his relationship with Ariana on the Bravo show.

Recently, another contestant was eliminated from the latest season of the Masked Singer. The celeb was performing in Diver’s scuba gear and high heels in the show. He impressed the judges with his own rendition of Journey’s song Any Way You Want It in the first week of the show. He also gave hints about himself by saying how he is a model, actor and singer and recently revealed a lot of backlash.

As per Hollywood Life, the Vanderpump Rules star also addressed his latest cheating scandal and said, “As a kid, I always wanted to be famous. I modeled, I acted, and, of course, sang. I was always waiting to become a household name. I just didn’t know it would be everyone hating me.” Tom Sandoval continued his clue package and said, “But I’m here to show the world that I’m more than my mistakes. Being here already feels like a healing experience. Getting to share my talent instead of my drama is exactly what I’ve needed.”

While nobody was able to guess who he was, only Ken Jeong was the panelist who guessed it correctly. Tom Sandoval revealed his face as he was eliminated after singing I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic.

On his personal front, after receiving a lot of backlash for cheating on his girlfriend Ariana Madix with a six-month-long affair with Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval recently revealed how he contemplated taking away his own life. The actor-singer mentioned how the aftermath of the Scandoval was harrowing as he added, “Your world just starts collapsing itself, and you cannot see outside of your feelings.”

