Francia Raisa has insisted her feud with Selena Gomez had “nothing to do with the kidney”.

The ‘How I Met Your Father‘ actress – who donated a kidney to the ‘Only Murders In The Building’ star in 2017 – has reflected on the rift between the former best friends and confirmed they are in a much better place now after going on their “own journey”.

Talking about her friendship with Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa told Extra: “Sometimes, I feel people need to spend time apart in order to grow. We had to almost go on our own journey and grow… I am really happy in my career now and my endeavor.

“I don’t know if I would be able to do that if I didn’t really take some time for myself and figure out what the hell was going on with me, because I wasn’t okay…

“I am okay now, and just for the record, it had nothing to do with the kidney.”

Francia Raisa noted that she and Selena Gomez “trauma-bonded” for a while, and at some point “relationships change”.

She added: “We trauma-bonded, which is beautiful, but also it can get rocky and tricky… People grow, relationships change. Obviously, I treat her like my little sister, she treats me like her older sister… I don’t know any relationship that’s perfect…

“When our situation came up… No, I never pictured that, but obviously I never regretted it. I am happy that we are here today, celebrating and supporting each other.”

Francia also reflected on how people change as they grow up too, and even Selena Gomez, now 31, turning 30 last year was a big milestone.

She explained: “I am a different person today than I was last year or even when I turned 30. I’m 35 now. Even when Selena turned 30, I’m like, ‘It’s different, isn’t it?’ and she was like, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Welcome to your 30s. Now we can get to know each other again.’ “

The pair were believed to be feuding after Selena claimed she didn’t have many famous friends and only listed Taylor Swift as one.

After E! News used the first half of the quote in an Instagram post, Francia shared a comment, which she later deleted, that read: “Interesting”.

And in response, the Only Murders In The Building star commented on a TikTok post chronicling the supposed feud, writing: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

