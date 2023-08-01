Selena Gomez has been busy spending the weekend with her friends as she celebrates one of her best friends Connar Franklin who is about to get married. For the past few days, the pop star has been bombarding social media with her amazing photos and dance videos while she has been chilling on a yacht with her girl gang. As she was fulfilling her bridesmaid duties, the singer looked ravishing.

Earlier, Selena Gomez posted four images on her Instagram with a lovely message for the beautiful bride-to-be. Later, she again took to the story section of her Instagram to share several images and videos of her donning a blush pink bikini and denim overall, which was ripped around the knees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the videos showed Selena Gomez flaunting her voluptuous figure as she unbuttoned the top of her denim overall and grooving to her song titled ‘Calm Down’. As soon as the photos and videos were posted, they went viral on social media and garnered mixed reactions from the netizens.

On Selena Gomez’s Instagram video, one user wrote, “Sabko urfi ka hawa LG gya hai,” while another said, “Bichari bahut garib hai, kapde lene ke bhi paise nahi hai”. A third comment read, “I don’t know what has she done to her face. It has changed so much. It looks weird now”.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

One netizen asked, “Ye aunty kyu hogyi?” Another comment read, “Feeling sorry for Justin”. Meanwhile, a certain section of the netizen appreciated her beauty and dubbed her “Goddess” and “Beautiful”.

Selena recently, celebrated her 31st birthday by hosting an-all pink party and Barbie screening for her closest family and friends, including Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Karol G, Saweetie, Diplo, Tiffany Haddish, Pia Mia, Sabrina Claudio, Benny Blanco, YG, and Tyga.

Must Read: When Kim Kardashian Was Called ‘Dumb’ By Trolls For Guessing Kylie Jenner’s 2nd Baby’s Gender Right Through A Superstition, Netizens Said “Logic Left The Chat”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News