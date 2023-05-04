The moment someone visits Paris Hilton’s social media profile, they realise that they have entered into her eccentric world. It’s colourful and blingy with different quirky themes. The model cum actress has her own way of doing things, and her online presence is proof of that. Usually, she sticks to jazzy fits and done-to-perfection hairdos, but last year, she tried something very different. She ditched her regal and old-money aesthetic and went for a chic appeal.

While Paris often poses in bikinis and on beaches, there’s something about the outfits that make her sophisticated and s*xy. But in 2021, the diva was part of a photoshoot where she donned a chic monokini that gave her an edgy appeal. Today, we decode the look and her unrecognizable look. Scroll on!

In 2021, Paris Hilton posed for a Christian Dior shoot and looked absolutely stunning. She wore a risque monokini that had the brand’s monogram designed all over it. While the outfit had a full-coverage lower bit, it was the upper half that grabbed all the attention. The halter neck monokini barely covered Paris’ b**bs with two thin straps. The lady flaunted her cle*vage, toned torso and side-b**bs gracefully.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

While only the front of the attire was visible, we are assuming that it was completely backless, with some fabric covering Paris Hilton’s a**. There were two strings around the waist, one that adjoined the two frontal straps at the front and one that encircled the waist at the backside. Sadly, because of the monochromatic filter of the picture, the purpose of these strings was not clear, and they looked a bit out of place.

The coolest bit about the attire had to be Paris’ hairdo and makeup. She wore an edgy bob-cut wig that had blunt ends and soft bangs. It barely fell to her shoulders, and it was lovely to see the diva in something different than her neat and clean Barbie-like hairstyles.

To match the rough hairstyle, Paris Hilton went for dark glossy lips and smokey eyes. She looked straight into the camera and it was the look that could make everyone squirm!

