Many Hollywood celebrities have opened up about their love-hate relationship with alcohol. Stars like Toby Maguire, Anne Hathaway, Naomi Cambell and Ben Affleck have shared the precise moment and reason when they quit drinking. One of these celebrities is Megan Fox, who announced her break from alcohol after messing up an important interview real bad. Scroll on to learn more.

During an interview in 2021, she recalled the incident that happened at an award show in 2009. Megan said that after drinking a lot of champagne at the event, she said terrible things that she should not have. That’s why she stopped drinking, as it made her ‘belligerent.’

Megan Fox was most probably talking about the conversation she had with E!’s Giuliana Rancic during Golden Globe Red Carpet in 2009. It started when the interviewer complimented her, but Megan shook her head and said, “Because I’m pretty sure I’m a doppelgänger for Alan Alda. I’m a tr**ny. I’m a man. I’m so painfully insecure. I’m on the verge of vomiting right now. I’m so horrified that I’m here, and I’m embarrassed. I’m scared.” When Rancic asked if she liked Salma Hayek‘s look at the event, Megan said, “I really want her b**bs. Those are the most amazing b**bs.”

She should have stopped there, but she did not. When asked about her then-husband Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox replied, “He doesn’t want to be here. He does want to be my date. He’s a man. He has an ego. I think he’s probably working on music. I don’t think he cares.” The trainwreck continued as the Transformers actress talked about her physique and made some problematic jokes.

“Well, I do have a 22-inch waist, I will say that, but I basically starve myself for a month. I’m kidding. I do a lot of pilates—an immense amount of pilates,” she added. Well, from offending the LBGTQ community to promoting unhealthy eating habits, the model cum actress did it all, and regretted it years later.

While recalling the incident during her interview with Who What Wear in 2021, Megan said, “I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas brothers. At the Golden Globes, they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table. I went through multiple glasses of that. And now I don’t drink, and this is why. I was belligerent and said a bunch of sh*t I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that. I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don’t remember why, but I know that I did. You could look that up.”

Well, Meg is doing well now and that’s all that matters.

