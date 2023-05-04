Hollywood star Chris Pratt, who will soon be seen in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, left the Internet in disgust after he shared a picture of his toe saying it was his MET Gala look. The social media users were taken aback by filth as they thronged to his comments section. If this was not enough, ace director James Gunn and the actor’s mother-in-law too intervened on social media.

Chris Pratt is currently gearing up for the release of his new Marvel movie which also stars Zoe Saldana, Karen Gilan and Dave Bautista among others. Read on to know how the Internet reacted to Chris Pratt’s latest Instagram stunt.

Sharing the post with his 43 million followers on Instagram, Chris Pratt shared an extreme close-up of his toe and captioned the post as, “Met Gala look.” The close-up shot of actor’s little toe clearly instilled fear in many. Reacting to his viral post, Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger commented, “LITERALLY called 911 @footnanny and have temporarily muted this account for the sake of my well being.” Chris Pratt’s mother-in-law, Maria Shriver too landed in the comments section asking, “What is this?” The director of The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 James Gunn too commented with a joke, “Lil Nas X wore it better.”

Take a look:

Social media users did not shy away from sharing how disgusted they felt after looking at Chris Pratt’s toe. One of the users stated, “It’s not too late to delete this.” An individual posted, “Bro I just opened my phone.”

Another user said, “Chris Pratt’s toenail was not what I expected to see when opening insta, but I sure can’t unsee it.” The next one quipped, “Mario just downgraded him self.” And, one user asked, “And you had to put this on our feed why?

An individual asserted, “been putting it in wrong places,” as another concluded, “I thought it’s a photo of his face… he looks just like that.”

On the work front, Chris Pratt recently lent his voice in the global hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie which also features the voices of Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy and Seth Rogen among others.

