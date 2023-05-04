British actress Millie Bobby Brown took the internet by storm after she announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, last month. The actress enjoys a massive fanbase, and the news of getting engaged to her bae left a lot of people shocked as she is just 19 years old. The duo was even criticized for taking the relationship to the next level too soon. Recently, Jake Bongiovi’s father, Jon Bovi Jovi, opened up about his son getting engaged at a young age, and his answer is an apt reply to trolls. Scroll below to read the details!

Millie and Jake first sparked the dating rumours in the year 2021 when they were spotted together roaming around in New York while holding hands. Soon after that, their relationship was made Insta official on Instagram. Last month, the duo announced their engagement and netizens showered love on the couple, however, there was a set of people who called out them for getting engaged at a very young age.

Recently, Jake Bongiovi’s father Jon Bon Jovi appeared on the Sirius XM show “Radia Andy”, shared his views on his son’s and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s engagement, and gave a befitting reply to trolls for criticizing them to their relationship to next level at a young age. He said, “I don’t know if age matter. If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: Growing together is wise.”He went on to note: “I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all.”

Well, he has a point and we completely agree with him. No one should be trolled for choosing his or her partner, and when it comes to the right partner, age doesn’t really matter.

For the unversed, no wedding date has been announced but Bon Jovi is eagerly waiting to welcome Millie Bobby Brown to the family.

