Shakira has been in the limelight and controversies for her personal life issues for quite some time. As she announced her breakup with Gerard Pique, things have not been pretty smooth as the ex-couple has exchanged various comments indirectly for each other. Many rumours have also begun to spread about their relationship, where a recent report claimed that Shakira’s brother came to exchange blows with Pique. However, the rumour has been debunked by a Spanish journalist.

Most of the time, the Columbian pop singer had to move out for work purposes as she was busy with her professional commitments. Her brother was the one who kept track of the two kids, Shasha and Milan. However, as the months passed, he noticed the behavioural pattern changing as Pique drifted away from the relationship.

Reportedly, Gerard Pique recently visited the US to meet the two kids he had with Shakira. Unfortunately for the Barcelona player, his interaction with his former beau did not go as planned. As he had an argument with the Waka Waka singer, at which point her brother Tonino Tonino intervened and allegedly had a physical altercation with Pique. Debunking the rumour about the same, Jordi Martin, the renowned celebrity reporter and paparazzi, said, “It is categorically false.”

Later the Tweet read, “It is categorically false that Gerard Pique came to blows with Shakira’s brother Tonino in Miami,” revealing that none of them came to a physical confrontation.

Es rotundamente falso que @3gerardpique haya llegado a las manos con Tonino el hermano de @shakira en Miami — Jordi Martin (@jmpaparazzo) May 3, 2023

However, no exact details or the reason for the argument has been revealed, but another journalist reported, “According to rumours, the police had to intervene to stop the altercation. We must clarify that there is no police report and no official public report on this incident.”

Unfortunately, the footballer’s trip was a short one as he could only see his children for five days, even though he was supposed to get ten days with them per month. He spent most of his time with Milan and Shasha by taking them out for pizza, as per reports.

