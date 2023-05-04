After James Gunn became DC’s Co-CEO, a lot of changes came into the DC universe, and one of them has to be his rebooted Superman movie. After Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, Gunn faced quite a backlash from the audience, but a massive fandom is also waiting for 2025’s Superman: Legacy. However, there are rumours that the film could be delayed due to the current writers’ strike. Keep on reading to get the scoop!

While Gunn‘s Superman: Legacy was still in the pre-production phase and is still searching for the actor to be Superman, the writers’ strike might concern its 2025 release. So, is the delay bound to happen? The answer is – NO.

As per the Wrap, director James Gunn turned in the first draft of the screenplay of Superman: Legacy last week, just a few days before the Writers Guild of America went on strike. On Tuesday, the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers couldn’t reach an agreement for a new contract which led to the much-publicized strike for the writers.

And until the strike goes off, no writers from the Guild are permitted to work for any Studios. While this threw Hollywood into chaos, James Gunn seemed prepared. However, these strikes could last weeks to months, depending on when the two parties agree.

Well, Superman: Legacy is currently in its pre-production phase, and the team is searching for the perfect cast for the movie, and it won’t roll out on the floors until the first quarter of 2024. So this could mean that the film might go into production undisturbed by the strike based on how long it will last.

If not Superman: Legacy, other projects that were announced recently, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and The Authority, could get their production timeline delayed by the strike.

