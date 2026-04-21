With so many films releasing every week, it’s rare to see one that actually tries something different. Aakhri Sawal seems to be doing just that. The Sanjay Dutt starrer has already created buzz, but not just for its story; this time, it’s about how the film will be experienced.

Sanjay Dutt starrer Aakhri Sawal has emerged as one of the most anticipated films. The teaser offers a never-before-seen glimpse into the history of the world’s largest voluntary organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

While the film arrives with a clutter-breaking subject, it also stands out for its unique approach, as it will be the first Hindi feature film to be made accessible in Indian Sign Language.

#AakhriSawal becoming the first film to release with born accessible #IndianSignLanguage on 8 May.* Aakhri Sawal breaks new ground in cinematic accessibility, becoming the first #film to release with born accessible Indian Sign Language on 8 May. #tuesdayvibes #bollywood pic.twitter.com/3ma1BBEdfs — Nikhil Nanda 🇮🇳 (@iamnikhilnanda) April 21, 2026

A Film That Aims To Be Inclusive

One of the biggest highlights of Aakhri Sawal is its focus on accessibility. The makers have taken a bold step by making it the first Hindi feature film to release with Indian Sign Language (ISL) right from day one. This means the film won’t just be watched; it will be understood by a much wider audience.

India has a huge population of people who are deaf or visually challenged, and films often overlook them. With Aakhri Sawal, the makers are trying to change that. By including ISL from the start, they are making sure more people can connect with the story without feeling left out.

From day one, the film will be available in ISL, ensuring it reaches a wider audience base and makes our history accessible to many more people.

Release Date & Team Behind The Film

Aakhri Sawal is directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. Presented by Nikhil Nanda, the film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. The story, screenplay, and dialogue are written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film is set to release in cinemas on 8th May 2026.

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